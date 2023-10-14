BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

    From hair to home, there's something for everyone on this list.

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Joico Defy Damage protective shampoo that, yes, is the reason why my hair in the below photo is SO shiny. Here's the deal: I went from dark brown hair to a bright copper color, and while the process didn't leave my hair so damaged, I definitely noticed a decrease in shine. This shampoo and the brand's Defy Damage mask are my holy grails for bonding my broken strands and re-introducing a lustrous texture.

    isabella&#x27;s hair after using the shampoo
    Isabella Sarlija / Buzzfeed

    Promising review: "I have naturally curly hair that I blow dry straight. I also color my hair. I have been using this product for 60 days and even after the first shampoo I could tell a difference. My hair looks so healthy. It feels so soft and I really love the mild scent. I will definitely purchase this again." —Tracy

    Price: $9+ (available in three sizes)

    2. A "Breathing Buddha" guided meditation tool for your work spouse who needs a few minutes of restoration in between meetings. This lamp fades in and out to simulate breathing techniques, and even changes colors for when it's time to breathe in, hold, and breathe out!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Loooove my new mindfulness Buddha. I bought this for the students at my school and they love it! Often when we are overwhelmed, even words can be too much. This little guy uses colors to easily remind you when to breathe in and breathe out. I’m going to have to get several more!" —Jodi

    Price: $21.95 (available in two versions)

    3. A set of very chic simple syrup dispensers so your minimalist pal's kitchen counter can be full of clean lines and free of labels on glassware! This works great in any coffee setup to house different flavored syrups — but if your friend is more of a black coffee type of person, they can also store condiments, oil, or even mouthwash in here!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Along with two empty bottles, your pal will receive 16 printed syrup flavor labels, plus two empty labels!

    Promising review: "These are exactly what I wanted, super cute, nice thick glass, pump works great, and the pre-printed labels are awesome!! Now I want ones for olive oil, vinegar, mouthwash. 😂😂" —Marissa C

    Price: $25.95+ for two (available in two sizes and three colors)

    4. A gorgeous almond shower oil, because it smells as good as it looks. Think of this product as a cleansing oil, but for the body — it lathers up to a creamy, milky texture that rids the skin of grime while replenishing it with tons of moisture (and a sweet almond scent!). This is the perfect gift for anyone on your list, whether you're long-time pals or just exchanging presents for the first time.

    a reviewer holding the almond shower oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Frankly, I assumed this stuff was probably nice but wouldn't live up to the glowing reviews. I. Was. Wrong. After ten days, the rough patches on my hands were noticeably softer. Now I'm 20 days in, and those patches have actually healed. I have less dry bumps everywhere else too. I still use lotion, of course, but now it seems like my skin is 'primed' to better accept moisture. In other words, my lotion works better. It does smell nice. I like it more and more with every use. Its a light, very clean but not quite sweet scent - it's unlike anything else. It smells like a base, if that makes sense. I love it. Totally worth the price." —genXtra

    Price: $46

    5. A nut milk machine, which, with just a handful of nuts and water, can make any alternative milk! This is perfect for the person you know who constantly questions buying pre-packaged cauliflower rice or zoodles when they can just make it from scratch at home. Basically, they'll be able to make the real stuff from scratch, without worrying about any additives!

    the nut milk machine next to homemade plant milk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: " Love this machine. No regrets in this purchase. Love ve that I don't have to buy dairy free milks at the store anymore and I make only as much as I'm going to use up in the week. Love that there's no yucky additives and it literally takes less than 1tbspn of nuts, such a money saver in the long run." —Vanessa

    Price: $239+ (also available in value set)

    6. An adorably spooky coffin-shaped letter board that they can show off on their desk to get through the workday, or have in their kitchen as a cute menu card!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size and comes with so many letters, characters, and shapes so you can change what it says whenever you want. Super easy to put together, worth every penny! I get so many compliments when people come over and see this." —Deni S.

    Price: $36.95+ (available in four colors)

    7. A pair of Smart Goggles by Therabody — they use vibration, massage, and heat to help your giftee through any part of their day. These goggles have "focus," "relax," and "sleep" settings that they can use to get them through their workday, enjoy some me-time, or help them get to bed. These can also be amazing for helping alleviate eye tension, which is always welcome for anyone who spends tons of time at their computer during the week!

    the goggles outside of its carrying case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Therabody is one of my favorite innovators in the game, and I especially loved their Smart Goggles. I have a rough time with getting proper sleep and decompressing before bed. This device is perfect for helping with that and also keeping a good track of how it's been helping you. You can connect the device to the Therabody app and control the device from there + your progress in terms of heart rate at the beginning/end of usage. There are 3 levels to the heat and 3 different types of modes (Relax, Sleep, Focus). The app also comes with audio in case you want that with any of your modes. The device is one of the more expensive ones on the market, but it's well worth it if you are consistent with your use!" —Rahaima

    Price: $199

    8. A four-compartment bento box aka what meal prep dreams are made of. If your pal can't stop sending you bento box content, this will help them live out all their perfectly curated lunchtime dreams. They can use the bottom compartment for the "base" part of their meal (like salad greens, pasta, quinoa, or rice) and the smaller compartments for toppings. OR! They can even use the bottom compartment for their meal and the smaller compartments for their snacks!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These get daily use in our house for both adults and kids. Super versatile, great for salads, great for whatever random assortment of snacks my 12-year-old packs. Customer service was awesome when we had a minor issue about a year in. Great company, great products." —Jhw

    Price: $16.99 (available in eight colors)

    9. A Stanley tumbler for the person you realllllly want to make a good impression on. Sure, practically everyone on TikTok is obsessed with this tumbler — but its specs take it over the edge into ❄️cool❄️ (ha, ha) territory. It can keep hot drinks warm for up to seven hours and cold drinks cool for up to 11 hours!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cup is the best one I have ever used. I have purchased many vacuum insulated tumblers and always have had the same issue or them not keeping ice from melting fast and not keeping my drink cold. That is not an issue with this one! I don’t have to replace my ice constantly and my drink stays ice cold for hours! Highly recommend this cup!" —Kathryn

    Price: $20+ (available in five sizes and in 20 colors)

    10. And a straw cover specifically made for Stanley straws. This is great for anyone who commutes with their Stanley and doesn't want to ride transit with an exposed straw. Or, you know, anyone who customizes basically everything in their lives.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So cute and worth the price. And they work great! Have already washed them several times and haven’t had any issues. Ended up sharing with my coworkers because they all loved them!" —Maria

    Price: $4.99+ (available in six styles and sets)

    11. A TikTok-famous Ninja ice cream maker that will make frozen treats so creamy, your giftee might wonder if they should open their own shop. They can create homemade ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt — all with ingredients they can actually pronounce — and even add fun bites like cereal, cookie dough, or chocolate chips! Tons of people love to use this for protein-packed ice cream, or for their keto-friendly sweet treats!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "After two months of watching this machine on TikTok, I finally caved and bought one, and IT IS WORTH EVERY PENNY! Making customizable high protein ice cream has been a game-changer! I even freeze my morning coffee and drink it as a 'milkshake' on my way to work! Everyone that says 'it’s just a blender' — you’d have to taste it to understand. It doesn’t matter what you put in here, it gives it the texture of luscious creamy ice cream, and I am LOVING IT!" —Jessica

    Price: $229.99

    12. A cat play center for the person who just adopted a new kitty for snuggle season. While their cat isn't taking adorable cat naps, they'll have fun playing with and scratching at this post, which'll (hopefully) keep them away from your giftee's new velvet furniture!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We (kitten and I) love everything about this scratcher. She climbs, bats, attacks and...scratches at the post and hanging toys with enthusiasm. Entertainment value for me is well worth the price and 1.5 minutes it took to set it up. I was pleasantly surprised by how the ball race in the base quickly became a new favorite game. It is high quality, well weighted, doesn't wobble or tilt when she climbs to the top. It came with a self scratching post wrap and some catnip too. Nice extra from a company who seems to understand the concept of value. Reasonably priced, it's a good buy." —nanie

    Price: $28.97

    13. A cute dish towel that'll accurately depict any dog parent's dinner situation. This is great for your giftee who will always buy any dog-related decor or accessory.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a great gift for my co-worker who loves dogs and is always singing one line from various songs. She liked it so much she said she framed it for decoration vs use....LOL." —Melissa

    Price: $10.49

    14. A set of silk scrunchies that are all the rage these days. These come in colors that blend in with a person's hair color, and, thanks to their thin shape, don't overpower a hairstyle with large silky fabric. (Like other scrunchies!)

    three models wearing the scrunchies
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I wanted something to prevent breakage for my long hair. These are super soft and hold really well. I love the silver because it matches my hair color perfectly. These would make a great gift also." —runner girl

    Price: $29+ (available in seven pack sizes and 23 colors)

    15. A set of faux velvet pumpkins, because everyone knows somebody who is so excited it's spooky season. Give this to the Halloween fan you know and love and they will be grateful for pretty much eternity.

    reviewer&#x27;s photo of the pumpkins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Was VERY surprised with the quality of these! They are so much better than expected and super cute. Have already recommended to family and friends, very cute!" —VA

    Price: $15.99+ for 16 pumpkins (available in nine colors)

    16. A 16-piece Rubbermaid food storage set — everyone has that one person in their life who practically lives on organization-TikTok. This set has gone viral for keeping fruits and veggies fresh while looking sleek in a fridge or pantry.

    different-sized plastic containers from the food storage set with flax, chia, nuts, and other pantry staples
    amazon.com

    This set comes with two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, one 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup food storage containers and lids, in addition to one 3.2-cup sugar container and 116-cup flour container and lids!

    Promising review: "These are the best! They seal very tightly for freshness, and wash up well by hand or dishwasher. Have them in several sizes and got rid of most of my other containers." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $66.99 for a 8-piece set

    17. A set of can-style drinking glasses with matching glass straws if your boo NEEDS aesthetically pleasing drinkware to help reach their water goals for the day. This also works with coffee, tea, smoothies, and cocktails, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This set includes four16-oz glass-shaped can glasses, four glass straws, and two cleaning brushes.

    Promising review: "I use these every morning for my lemon water and iced coffee drinks. The straw and glass are both sturdy and easy to clean. I use the top rack of the dishwasher." —Nicole

    Price: $23.79 for four

    18. A Shark FlexStyle Drying System, because your best friend doesn't have to pay the big bucks weekly for a salon-quality blowout — they can do it at home with this tool! This blow dryer uses air to "wrap" hair strands around the barrel, creating pillowy curls in a matter of seconds. If your friend likes to switch it up, though, they can also use the barrel comb attachment for flippy waves, or the smoothing attachment for a pin-straight blowout!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I should mention that I am not a hair person. I don’t know all the fancy ways to do my hair. But what I do know is that I love this product so far. I immediately washed my hair when I received it so I could try it asap. I have wavy hair and I’ve been blow drying and flat ironing it for years because I prefer it flat. My hair was straight from just the blow-dryer! I was able to use one of the brushes for some volume and I’m in love." —jules

    Price: $299.95+ (available in seven styles and two colors)

    19. A four-pack of colorful cable protectors for your work bestie who does such damage to their charging cables, they should have them on auto-renew at this point. This'll help them save tons of money on charging cables in the long run while adding a bit of style and personality to their workspace! Yay! You're such a good work bestie.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has this to say about it: "I (begrudgingly!!) got these recently for my Mac charger, because apparently, the journey from my bedroom to the living room was just too much for my fragile cord's heart to bear, and it was starting to get worn at the charger end. This spiraled on in less than 10 seconds and has been great in terms of making sure the charger is still flexible and has some give but isn't bending itself backward and daring me to let it break, either. Also loved how affordable it was compared to a $30 replacement charger."

    Price: $4.45+ (available in gray or multicolor and in various size options)

    20. And a big, cozy heating pad with six temperature settings so that your active friends can soothe their aching muscles after long days at the gym. And, according to some customer reviews, small pets love snuggling up on this warm pad, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I brought this as a Valentine's gift for my partner who has had several surgeries on his back. He loves this heating pad as he has tried so many different heating pads and he likes this one the best. Heating levels are great and you can set it to stay on or shut off after some time. I also use it for when I'm having menstrual cramps and back pain and it does wonders. Perfect for sharing with your partner." —Jennifer Morales

    Price: $34.99+ (available in five colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.