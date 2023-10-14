20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

1. A Joico Defy Damage protective shampoo that, yes, is the reason why my hair in the below photo is SO shiny. Here's the deal: I went from dark brown hair to a bright copper color, and while the process didn't leave my hair so damaged, I definitely noticed a decrease in shine. This shampoo and the brand's Defy Damage mask are my holy grails for bonding my broken strands and re-introducing a lustrous texture.
2. A "Breathing Buddha" guided meditation tool for your work spouse who needs a few minutes of restoration in between meetings. This lamp fades in and out to simulate breathing techniques, and even changes colors for when it's time to breathe in, hold, and breathe out!
3. A set of very chic simple syrup dispensers so your minimalist pal's kitchen counter can be full of clean lines and free of labels on glassware! This works great in any coffee setup to house different flavored syrups — but if your friend is more of a black coffee type of person, they can also store condiments, oil, or even mouthwash in here!
4. A gorgeous almond shower oil, because it smells as good as it looks. Think of this product as a cleansing oil, but for the body — it lathers up to a creamy, milky texture that rids the skin of grime while replenishing it with tons of moisture (and a sweet almond scent!). This is the perfect gift for anyone on your list, whether you're long-time pals or just exchanging presents for the first time.
5. A nut milk machine, which, with just a handful of nuts and water, can make any alternative milk! This is perfect for the person you know who constantly questions buying pre-packaged cauliflower rice or zoodles when they can just make it from scratch at home. Basically, they'll be able to make the real stuff from scratch, without worrying about any additives!
6. An adorably spooky coffin-shaped letter board that they can show off on their desk to get through the workday, or have in their kitchen as a cute menu card!
7. A pair of Smart Goggles by Therabody — they use vibration, massage, and heat to help your giftee through any part of their day. These goggles have "focus," "relax," and "sleep" settings that they can use to get them through their workday, enjoy some me-time, or help them get to bed. These can also be amazing for helping alleviate eye tension, which is always welcome for anyone who spends tons of time at their computer during the week!
8. A four-compartment bento box aka what meal prep dreams are made of. If your pal can't stop sending you bento box content, this will help them live out all their perfectly curated lunchtime dreams. They can use the bottom compartment for the "base" part of their meal (like salad greens, pasta, quinoa, or rice) and the smaller compartments for toppings. OR! They can even use the bottom compartment for their meal and the smaller compartments for their snacks!
9. A Stanley tumbler for the person you realllllly want to make a good impression on. Sure, practically everyone on TikTok is obsessed with this tumbler — but its specs take it over the edge into ❄️cool❄️ (ha, ha) territory. It can keep hot drinks warm for up to seven hours and cold drinks cool for up to 11 hours!
10. And a straw cover specifically made for Stanley straws. This is great for anyone who commutes with their Stanley and doesn't want to ride transit with an exposed straw. Or, you know, anyone who customizes basically everything in their lives.
11. A TikTok-famous Ninja ice cream maker that will make frozen treats so creamy, your giftee might wonder if they should open their own shop. They can create homemade ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt — all with ingredients they can actually pronounce — and even add fun bites like cereal, cookie dough, or chocolate chips! Tons of people love to use this for protein-packed ice cream, or for their keto-friendly sweet treats!
12. A cat play center for the person who just adopted a new kitty for snuggle season. While their cat isn't taking adorable cat naps, they'll have fun playing with and scratching at this post, which'll (hopefully) keep them away from your giftee's new velvet furniture!
13. A cute dish towel that'll accurately depict any dog parent's dinner situation. This is great for your giftee who will always buy any dog-related decor or accessory.
14. A set of silk scrunchies that are all the rage these days. These come in colors that blend in with a person's hair color, and, thanks to their thin shape, don't overpower a hairstyle with large silky fabric. (Like other scrunchies!)
15. A set of faux velvet pumpkins, because everyone knows somebody who is so excited it's spooky season. Give this to the Halloween fan you know and love and they will be grateful for pretty much eternity.
16. A 16-piece Rubbermaid food storage set — everyone has that one person in their life who practically lives on organization-TikTok. This set has gone viral for keeping fruits and veggies fresh while looking sleek in a fridge or pantry.
17. A set of can-style drinking glasses with matching glass straws if your boo NEEDS aesthetically pleasing drinkware to help reach their water goals for the day. This also works with coffee, tea, smoothies, and cocktails, too!
18. A Shark FlexStyle Drying System, because your best friend doesn't have to pay the big bucks weekly for a salon-quality blowout — they can do it at home with this tool! This blow dryer uses air to "wrap" hair strands around the barrel, creating pillowy curls in a matter of seconds. If your friend likes to switch it up, though, they can also use the barrel comb attachment for flippy waves, or the smoothing attachment for a pin-straight blowout!
19. A four-pack of colorful cable protectors for your work bestie who does such damage to their charging cables, they should have them on auto-renew at this point. This'll help them save tons of money on charging cables in the long run while adding a bit of style and personality to their workspace! Yay! You're such a good work bestie.
20. And a big, cozy heating pad with six temperature settings so that your active friends can soothe their aching muscles after long days at the gym. And, according to some customer reviews, small pets love snuggling up on this warm pad, too!
