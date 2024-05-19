20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

1. A wooden foot massager, because, get this: did you know that there are over 7,000 nerve endings in each foot? This massager will *literally* help soothe your parent's nerves and their aching arches whenever they need it.
2. A cold brew maker so your roommate can finally stop trekking to the coffee shop every. darn. day. Aaaand they'll be able to mix and match their favorite coffee beans to get to their perfect blend — meaning, no more worrying about getting an accidentally weak cup of coffee shop iced coffee!
3. A decorative candle that burns a fruity yet floral passionfruit and peony scent for 80 hours. This gift is a double whammy because its aroma brings a light, clean feel to a space, *and* the cute jar adds a designer's touch to your giftee's home.
4. A charcuterie board set so your bestie can show off their intricate fruit and cheese boards with pride. They can use this board while it's closed for a simple circle spread, or open it up, exposing the utensils, creating more surface area for prosciutto.
5. And to go with the board, a copy of the charcuterie guide, Beautiful Boards. This how-to book offers step-by-step guides for creating 50 (yes, 50!) beginner-friendly charcuterie boards for all occasions. Whether they're making casual Sunday snacks for friends, or are whipping up a board for their next date night, they'll be so happy with this gift.
6. An aesthetically pleasing watering can, because your plant-parent friend deserves to have plant accessories that are as chic as they are.
7. A jumbo ice mold for the person you know who is an amateur mixologist. Sure, their cocktails may only see the bar inside their own kitchen — but these large spherical and angular ice cubes will make it look as though their work is world-renowned.
8. A set of cute sushi magnets, because who doesn't love seeing their favorite foods BEFORE opening the fridge?! If your giftee isn't a magnets-on-the-fridge type of person, this set also works well with magnetic whiteboards in their office space. So cute!
9. An under-the-desk stick-on drawer organizer if your boo wants to compartmentalize everything in their life but doesn't have the extra space. These drawers *literally* stick to the underside of most desks, so they can easily hide extra pens, paper clips, and scissors without crowding their work space.
10. A soft muslin throw blanket that's so breathable and cozy, you might want to gift one to yourself too. Since this is made from muslin cloth, it wicks moisture pretty well — just in time for those cool-yet-not-too-cold warm weather nights!
11. A set of gourmet truffle hot sauces, because your dad loves fancy condiments — and loves to up the heat on his meals. Reviewers love the extra dose of flavor this set brings to their lunches and dinners.
12. A set of press-on nails for the person you know who always has their glam on. These nails will give them something pretty to look at as the type their day away!
13. A set of wooden kitchen utensils that your loved one NEEDS as a housewarming gift. Wooden spoons are the bees knees when it comes to making classic Italian recipes, so consider this as an add-on gift to an Italian cookbook.
14. A five-blade spiralizer, because, speaking from experience, using a handheld spiralizer to make ~oodles of zoodles~ can lead to some serious hand cramps! This spiralizer has a crank, so even if your fitness-loving friend is making enough zoodles or shaved cucumber to feed a team, they'll still have strength left over to work on dessert.
15. An attachable aerator that you can bring as a gift for your friend who's hosting wine and cheese night. An aerator doesn't just look super fancy — it softens tannins in wine for a smoother, richer taste!
16. A copy of Wreck This Journal to let your sibling's inner artiste shine. This journal is quite the opposite of an organizer or Bullet Journal. Instead of helping them become more efficient, it offers prompts to ~destroy~ the pages for the sake of creating art. This journal is pretty cathartic, especially with prompts that allow your giftee to let their imagination run wild with paint, colored pencils, collage, or even makeup.
17. A volumizing dryer brush that'll help them create a luscious blowout big enough to hold all their secrets. This is great for your maximalist friend who devotes hours of their morning to their beauty routine (or the minimalist friend who refuses to spend more than five minutes on their hair every day).
18. A candle accessory set, because everyone knows someone (like me) who has candles in their bedroom, bathroom, living room — and even an extra few in storage. This set includes everything a candle aficionado needs burn wax like an absolute pro (while prolonging the life of their candles, too!).
19. A bento box for your work spouse who always has the CUTEST homemade meals during their lunch break. This box comes with three compartments to make sure that the savory and sweet parts of their meal never, EVER touch, and that everything stays fresh until their lunch break.
20. And a car cup holder extender that makes sure drinks don't rattle in the cupholder. (They think of everything, don't they?) This extender is different from others on the market in that it expands and contracts based on the size of the drink inserted — so, whether your pal is sipping on the latest health drink in a can or lugging around their trusted Stanley, they shouldn't worry about spill mishaps.
Promising review: "Fits great in my F150. I've been manually holding my Yeti for years, often times picking my water bottle off the floor after it slides off my passenger seat. Slide no more. This thing works great. Feels sturdy. Holds all of my oversized cups. Highly recommend." —Bryan
Price: $26.99+ (available in two styles and three sizes)
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.