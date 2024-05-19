BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

    Gifts that are perfect for any occasion (and, yes, that includes just because).

    Isabella Sarlija
    by Isabella Sarlija

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A wooden foot massager, because, get this: did you know that there are over 7,000 nerve endings in each foot? This massager will *literally* help soothe your parent's nerves and their aching arches whenever they need it.

    a reviewer using their foot massager
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve had so many issues with my feet the last few years. My feet hurt so bad it’s made me become a hermit. I’ve had tendinitis in both and now plantar fasciitis. I get foot cramps all the time. I feel a huge difference after just one day with this under my desk at work. My feet no longer feel tight and painful. They feel tingly — in a good way. I look forward to being able to go for a walk and not have to rest along the way. I know it’s meant for feet, but I may try it on my calves. I also love that it’s small, looks nice, and doesn’t slide around. I highly recommend this for anyone, whether you have foot issues or not, if you sit a lot. Nice way to keep the blood flowing when stuck at a desk." —Vanessa Thomas

    Price: $15.99+ (available in two sizes)

    2. A cold brew maker so your roommate can finally stop trekking to the coffee shop every. darn. day. Aaaand they'll be able to mix and match their favorite coffee beans to get to their perfect blend — meaning, no more worrying about getting an accidentally weak cup of coffee shop iced coffee!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was given our first one as a gift and my husband fell in love with the smooth flavor of cold brew coffee so he had to buy one for himself. This is my first attempt at cold brew but super easy to use this." —Jessica

    Price: $35.99+ (available in two sizes)

    3. A decorative candle that burns a fruity yet floral passionfruit and peony scent for 80 hours. This gift is a double whammy because its aroma brings a light, clean feel to a space, *and* the cute jar adds a designer's touch to your giftee's home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is very nice to have burning while you are enjoying a day at home or while you are working from home. Not overpowering but enough of an aroma to enjoy." —Justin Hammer

    Price: $29+ (available in two sizes and12 scents)

    4. A charcuterie board set so your bestie can show off their intricate fruit and cheese boards with pride. They can use this board while it's closed for a simple circle spread, or open it up, exposing the utensils, creating more surface area for prosciutto.

    the charcuterie board with an assortment of food
    amazon.com

    The set includes one board, four ceramic bowls, and four cheese utensils. 

    Promising review: "I bought this as a Christmas gift to myself on Black Friday. I am so pleased with it! The packaging was great, and this is such a cute board. I love how it opens up and closes, which is very smooth. I’ve received a lot of compliments on this board from family members already, and I'm very happy with my purchase! I could see myself buying this for a gift in the future." —Jake 

    Price: $64.99

    5. And to go with the board, a copy of the charcuterie guide, Beautiful Boards. This how-to book offers step-by-step guides for creating 50 (yes, 50!) beginner-friendly charcuterie boards for all occasions. Whether they're making casual Sunday snacks for friends, or are whipping up a board for their next date night, they'll be so happy with this gift.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "What a beautiful and fun book!! My 8-year-old daughter and I spent an entire hour oohing and ahhing over every single board and deciding which one we were going to make first! The pictures are absolutely beautiful, and I love the step-by-step descriptions for creating each board. You can definitely tell that Maegan Brown was thoughtful in her creations. Looking forward to making my way through creating each board!" —Jennifer W.

    Price: $15.13 for the hardcover edition

    6. An aesthetically pleasing watering can, because your plant-parent friend deserves to have plant accessories that are as chic as they are.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Smooth, minimalist design that is attractive to any decor. Just the right amount of water to comfortably hold. Spout helps in accuracy. The seller is responsive to inquiries. Packaged nicely for gifting." —Ann

    Price: $19.99 (available in four colors)

    7. A jumbo ice mold for the person you know who is an amateur mixologist. Sure, their cocktails may only see the bar inside their own kitchen — but these large spherical and angular ice cubes will make it look as though their work is world-renowned.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this ice cube mould so much that I can drink drinks and beer with it, which is really super excellent. Sometimes my friends come to party, and it is also very nice to use as decoration. The mould quality is also very good, and it is very comfortable to hold!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $14.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    8. A set of cute sushi magnets, because who doesn't love seeing their favorite foods BEFORE opening the fridge?! If your giftee isn't a magnets-on-the-fridge type of person, this set also works well with magnetic whiteboards in their office space. So cute!

    Variety of sushi pieces arranged on a reviewer&#x27;s fridge
    amazon.com

    Warning: hold off on buying these for your pals with small kids! These magnets look pretty realistic, and they could be a choking hazard. 

    Promising review: "These are too cute! We love sushi and they look so real. It’s a fun item and a great gift idea for someone who enjoys sushi!" —it ok

    Price: $12.99 for an eight-pack

    9. An under-the-desk stick-on drawer organizer if your boo wants to compartmentalize everything in their life but doesn't have the extra space. These drawers *literally* stick to the underside of most desks, so they can easily hide extra pens, paper clips, and scissors without crowding their work space.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "With WFH, I was looking for some additional storage on my desk. I had plenty of room under my desktop to fit these smaller drawers. The size of these is perfect for my pens, calculator, markers, etc. These little drawers did the trick. My desktop is cleaner. Installation was simple, just peel and stick. I opted to keep the drawers next to each other because that's how I wanted to install them but they are individual and you could put them anywhere you want." —Nitemare90

    Price: $19.99+ (available in four colors)

    10. A soft muslin throw blanket that's so breathable and cozy, you might want to gift one to yourself too. Since this is made from muslin cloth, it wicks moisture pretty well — just in time for those cool-yet-not-too-cold warm weather nights!

    the blanket on a reviewer&#x27;s bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration, but it's so comfortable you have to use." —Fairykisses

    Price: $34.89+ (available in 12 colors and five styles)

    11. A set of gourmet truffle hot sauces, because your dad loves fancy condiments — and loves to up the heat on his meals. Reviewers love the extra dose of flavor this set brings to their lunches and dinners.

    a reviewer&#x27;s image of the hot sauce set in its packaging
    amazon.com

    Set includes Truff Hot Sauce, Truff Hotter Sauce, and White Truff Sauce.

    Promising review: "Love this hot sauce trio. The hint of truffle is just magnificent. I love spicy food, so believe me when I say that I put this in pretty much everything I eat. Great value for your money. If you want to elevate your food, I’d highly recommend that you try this sauce." —S. Roberson

    Price: $67.99

    12. A set of press-on nails for the person you know who always has their glam on. These nails will give them something pretty to look at as the type their day away!

    a reviewer wearing the press on nails
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love them! They looked just like I came from the nail salon. I needed these to do a product photoshoot for my business! They were convenient and worth the price." —William M 

    Price: $7.99+ (available in 30 designs)

    13. A set of wooden kitchen utensils that your loved one NEEDS as a housewarming gift. Wooden spoons are the bees knees when it comes to making classic Italian recipes, so consider this as an add-on gift to an Italian cookbook.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This set includes one salad spoon, one salad fork, one serving spoon, one skimmer, one spatula, and one turner.

    Promising review: "I have given these spoons as gifts, and I love them, as do the recipients. Now I need a set for myself!" —L. Lester

    Price: $29.99 for a six-piece set

    14. A five-blade spiralizer, because, speaking from experience, using a handheld spiralizer to make ~oodles of zoodles~ can lead to some serious hand cramps! This spiralizer has a crank, so even if your fitness-loving friend is making enough zoodles or shaved cucumber to feed a team, they'll still have strength left over to work on dessert.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this after buying other spiralizers that were difficult to use. This is by far the easiest one I’ve used!! I love all the different blades it comes with. I’ve used it at least once a week. I love that there’s so little waste also, much different than my previous spiralizers. And it keeps the seeds in one piece and not part of what goes into the food. My sister borrows it often also, little does she know, she’ll be gifted one soon." —hairguru121

    Price: $29.99+ (available in three sets)

    15. An attachable aerator that you can bring as a gift for your friend who's hosting wine and cheese night. An aerator doesn't just look super fancy — it softens tannins in wine for a smoother, richer taste!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These wine aerators are FABULOUS! I do wine demos for different wineries and I don't always have time to let a bottle of wine breathe properly before a demo starts. These greatly enhance the flavor and it makes all the difference in the world. My sales numbers increased greatly. And you can't beat the price!" —Ash Bash

    Price: $13.95+ (available in three colors)

    16. A copy of Wreck This Journal to let your sibling's inner artiste shine. This journal is quite the opposite of an organizer or Bullet Journal. Instead of helping them become more efficient, it offers prompts to ~destroy~ the pages for the sake of creating art. This journal is pretty cathartic, especially with prompts that allow your giftee to let their imagination run wild with paint, colored pencils, collage, or even makeup.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously love this journal! It is the most fun I’ve had with any journal or sketchbook and has really stretched my creativity. I bought two so my friend could do one too, and she brings it over for our weekly get-togethers. We drink wine and do a page or two and have a blast." —S. Johnson

    Price: $8.15

    17. A volumizing dryer brush that'll help them create a luscious blowout big enough to hold all their secrets. This is great for your maximalist friend who devotes hours of their morning to their beauty routine (or the minimalist friend who refuses to spend more than five minutes on their hair every day).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a gift for my daughter for her birthday in December. She just told me last week, 'By the way, Mom, I love the drying brush you gave me for my birthday — it dries my hair in five minutes!' She has shoulder-length thick hair and always spent 20-plus minutes drying her hair. She said she no longer needs both her dryer and her large round hairbrush to dry and smooth out her hair. One tool handles it all. Sounded like an excellent recommendation to me!" —Bran S.

    Price: $32.95+ (available in two designs)

    18. A candle accessory set, because everyone knows someone (like me) who has candles in their bedroom, bathroom, living room — and even an extra few in storage. This set includes everything a candle aficionado needs burn wax like an absolute pro (while prolonging the life of their candles, too!).

    a reviewer&#x27;s candle accessory set on a table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for a set that had very sharp trimmers to ensure a clean cut. This who set works so well! The black matte looks sleek, the trimmers are very sharp, I’ve had no shredding or issues with my wicks. I also never used a candle 'dipper' to extinguish. Basically, you gently press the wick into the liquid wax to extinguish the flame with minimal smoke, use the bell to catch any remaining smoke. Works great, would be a good gift for any candle lover!" —RachelDetta

    Price: $9.99+ (available in eight colors)

    19. A bento box for your work spouse who always has the CUTEST homemade meals during their lunch break. This box comes with three compartments to make sure that the savory and sweet parts of their meal never, EVER touch, and that everything stays fresh until their lunch break.

    a reviewer&#x27;s meal inside of the three different compartments in this bento box
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I resolved to start bringing my lunch to work more, and this bento has been perfect. It paid for itself in the first week of lunch savings. Three compartments are perfectly sized, and the included fork and spoon mean I never have to hunt down plastic ware. Hand washes well, but I’ve put it through the dishwasher about a dozen times with no warping. Thoughtfully designed and well-made product." —Patrick

    Price: $11.99 (available in six colors)

    20. And a car cup holder extender that makes sure drinks don't rattle in the cupholder. (They think of everything, don't they?) This extender is different from others on the market in that it expands and contracts based on the size of the drink inserted — so, whether your pal is sipping on the latest health drink in a can or lugging around their trusted Stanley, they shouldn't worry about spill mishaps. 

    Water bottle in a black cup holder extender emerging from a car console
    A blue travel mug with a lid and straw placed in a car cup holder
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fits great in my F150. I've been manually holding my Yeti for years, often times picking my water bottle off the floor after it slides off my passenger seat. Slide no more. This thing works great. Feels sturdy. Holds all of my oversized cups. Highly recommend." —Bryan

    Price: $26.99+ (available in two styles and three sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.