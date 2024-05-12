20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

Promising review: "I ordered this as a gift for my boyfriend, who is a pilot. My thought was we could use it to scratch off places we visit together or even places he has flown to for work. He absolutely loved it! It is the perfect size, perfect for framing and hanging on the wall; he plans to get an open frame and scratch-off places while it hangs on the wall. It was delivered tube style and I was hesitant about some countries being scratched off like others noted but it was delivered spotless! I highly recommend this map for anyone. I’m not sure I could’ve found a better quality map either!" —Ashley C.

Price: $16.99+ for a world map version (or $16.99+ for a United States version)