20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

1. A butterfly-growing kit so that the aspiring entomologist in your life can have a project that's fun *and* educational. This kit allows them to witness the magical process of metamorphosis — from caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly. Plus, the butterflies will be ready for release in a few months!
2. A scratch-off world map for your sibling who has a passion for two things: travel and interior design. This is a simple way for them to hang some personalized wall art in their home while acting as a sweet reminder of all the places they've been.
Promising review: "I ordered this as a gift for my boyfriend, who is a pilot. My thought was we could use it to scratch off places we visit together or even places he has flown to for work. He absolutely loved it! It is the perfect size, perfect for framing and hanging on the wall; he plans to get an open frame and scratch-off places while it hangs on the wall. It was delivered tube style and I was hesitant about some countries being scratched off like others noted but it was delivered spotless! I highly recommend this map for anyone. I’m not sure I could’ve found a better quality map either!" —Ashley C.
Price: $16.99+ for a world map version (or $16.99+ for a United States version)
3. A pickleball set, because who isn't obsessing over pickleball these days?! Your competitive sibling will thank you for giving them the excuse to be outside all day long once the warm weather rolls around — but! It also comes with indoor pickleball balls, JIC they want to practice their skills all year long.
4. A pack of TikTok-favorite velour blending sponges if your friend is also pretty obsessed with a perfect makeup application every time. These sponges have a pointed tip to make baking those hard-to-reach areas (like the inner eyes and corners of the mouth) a breeze!
5. A mini projector — with a projector screen included (!!) — so that your cinephile bestie can enjoy the gift of endless streaming! This projector plus a movie popcorn sampler is really all they'll need for an at-home theater experience — either inside or outside!
6. A gorgeous carafe and glass set for your close pal who has been looking to up the ~vibes~ on even their most mundane things. Yes, a nighttime glass of water can look this cute — but they can even use this to store mouthwash in the bathroom!
7. A set of nonstick pots and pans that will be a sight for your minimalist sibling's sore eyes! They can get rid of practically all the old cookware they inherited from your parents since this set includes everything from frying pans and sauté pans to even a casserole dish and a steamer. And it all comes in a cute beige granite color, too!
8. And you can finish their gift set off with an enameled Dutch oven. They'll use it endlessly, whether they're baking sourdough, stewing some veggies, or making soup.
9. A Bluetooth sleep headband, because your boo loves you, but sadly, they can only sleep in the complete dark, and you love to watch your show before bed! They can put this on and play soothing sounds to lull them to sleep (or enjoy this headband's noise-canceling feature), completely light free.
10. A jewelry-making kit with 28 different natural stones to create rings, necklaces, bracelets, and even earrings! This kit is beginner-friendly, meaning that anyone on your gift list can enjoy this, whether or not they have "jewelry making" listed in the "Special Skills" section on their resume.
11. An amazing rice cooker, because they'll basically receive the gift of endless perfectly-cooked rice. This cooker comes in either a 3-cup or a 6-cup size, which is great for gifting to someone gearing up for ~dorm life~ or for someone who has to cook for the fam! Oh, and if your giftee is keen on multi-purpose things, this bad boy will cook oatmeal, quinoa, and even stews!
12. A nostalgic fuse bead craft set that'll make anyone's heart smile — not just those under the age of 11! This set contains plastic beads that your giftee can arrange into whichever design they'd like to create, and then, with the help of some adult supervision, iron the designs, fusing them forever! I used to play with these beads all. the. time. as a child and, trust me, I'd still be thrilled if I were given this gift today.
13. A scalp massager for your friend who has a caddy full of keratin masks and hair oils to keep their tresses shining. The truth about haircare is that a healthy scalp is imperative for healthy strands, and using Gua Sha massage movements can help stimulate circulation, which helps promote follicle health!
14. A pack of pastel storage crates, because there's no reason your pal can't reach their desk organization goals without adding some cute flair to their office setup.
15. A liquid motion sensory toy for anyone who either loves nostalgic items that'll bring them back to their childhood or are in need of a satisfying break during their stressful daily to-do list!
16. An adjustable memory foam pillow with removable filling that your giftee can use to customize their pillow density, depending on whether they're a back, side, or stomach sleeper. Plus, hot sleepers can say goodbye to waking up with a head of damp hair, thanks to this pillow's cooling gel technology. Really, is there anything this pillow can't do?!
17. A good chef's knife, because everyone —especially your kid who just moved into their first post-grad apartment — needs a go-to knife to slice, dice, and julienne all the veggies and fruits sitting in their fridge.
18. A ButterBox that's airtight and looks cute as heck. This is great for people who like to spread butter straight from the stick (hello, buttery corn lovers and pan greasers) but HATE getting their fingers messy during the process. This also has a cool upright storage feature that saves tons of space in the fridge!
19. A five-blade spiralizer, because, speaking from experience, using a handheld spiralizer to make ~oodles of zoodles~ can lead to some serious hand cramps! This spiralizer has a crank, so even if your sports-loving friend is making enough shaved cucumber to feed a team, they'll still have strength left over to work on dessert.
20. And an electric pour-over kettle so you can save your poor bestie from having to hassle with clanky pots whenever she wants to boil water for her mid-day tea! This pour-over kettle brings water to a boil in a flash and has a smooth pour. (Which is vital for pour-over coffees!)
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.