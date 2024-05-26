BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Father's Day Gifts

Celebrate your father the right way — with a Sriracha mug.

Isabella Sarlija
by Isabella Sarlija

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A portable espresso machine for your coffee-loving padre who can't bear the idea of being without their morning espresso. This is perfect if your dad is outdoorsy and spends practically every weekend on the trail. It's manually operated, so no electricity is needed — just hot water.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This was a gift for my son to take hunting/camping/fishing as he loves having his morning coffee. He found it extremely easy to use, easy to clean and the result was a perfect espresso shot. It was such a big hit that the fella he went hunting with came home and ordered one himself. Thanks to all the reviews I read about this particular brand and their honest statements caused me to purchase this. The quality of the unit is exceptional, and I would recommend it to anyone inquiring." —MissP

Price: $54.90

2. Or a pour-over coffee maker if your dad needs a seriously good cup of joe in the a.m. Pour-over coffee takes time to create — so if your dad is into slow, meditative mornings, this'll offer the one-two punch of doing something calming first thing in the morning and having the result be a drink to perk him up for the day.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I am a coffee snob. I grind my beans every morning, but I wasn't happy with my brand name coffee maker. It was rated the second best of those, but I knew I was missing something. The first coffee I made in my Chemex made a grateful believer out of me. So delicious! Well rounded notes, less bitterness. I wish I had had one of these all my coffee-drinking life." —M. T. Brown

Price: $48.93

3. *AND* a Sriracha mug to give to your bevvy loving padre who puts spice on everything. This mug holds 19 fluid ounces, which is perfect if they need several cups of tea in the morning.

Red mug with a green handle featuring the Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce logo, used to catch coffee dripping from a stainless steel filter above it
amazon.com

Promising review: "My son loves Sriracha. He has since he was itty-bitty. Along the way, I began looking for something to tuck into his Christmas stocking each year. He loves his mug so much that he took it to his restaurant with him. Now he and his sous chef have a competition each day to get the mug first!" —Jules

Price: $14.99+ (available in two sizes)

4. A Jolie shower filter if your dad is particular about their shower routine. Shower filters like this one eliminates potentially irritating hard water, chlorine, or any other nasties that make it through a traditional showerhead!

the jolie in chrome in a green shower
instagram.com

Promising review: "I can definitely feel the difference in my skin — smoother, softer — my whole shower experience has definitely transformed. The water pressure is amazing and I feel even cleaner and more refreshed!!! I’ll def be back to write another review in a month or two! Love that the filter lasts three months and is replaceable — EASYYY ASSEMBLY, easy instructions. I’m happy and so far satisfied. 😁 JOLIE IS A MUST!" —Samantha S

Price: $165 (available in four finishes)

5. A portable Ping-Pong set so your competitive, game-loving dad can take it with them everywhere they go. This set includes a ping pong net that stretches over any flat tabletop (like a dining room table, office desk, or even a patio table) — basically, it instantly turns any table into a Ping-Pong tournament!

amazon.com, amazon.com

This set includes two bats, three balls, and one retractable net in a carrying case.

Promising review: "What a great buy! Put it on a picnic table at the park and had the best time with my 10-year-old! We are excited to try other table surfaces. Easy set up, easy breakdown and all goes right back in its carrying case!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $39.99+ (available in sets for two or four players)

6. A whiskey-infusion kit to let your dad's inner mixologist shine! This kit has various spices and wood to add a special touch to any whiskey, and your dad will surely love showing off their creations whenever they have friends over.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Recipient loved the gift. He loves whiskey and bourbon and has been experimenting with adding flavors and this was the absolute perfect gift." —Rose

Price: $59.90

7. A smart oven, which looks like your average countertop toaster oven, but is actually *so* much more. It also air fries, broils, bakes, and dehydrates. So if your dad loves trying to cook new foods and complex recipes, but doesn't have a ton of time (or is prone to...hmm, how do we put this lightly... "confusion" in the kitchen), this oven, with its easy to control buttons and settings, is just the thing for them.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "We’ve had ours since December 2017, and I absolutely love it!! I bought my mom one for Mother’s Day, and they love it as much as I do. I can’t even begin to list all of the features that I love because there are so many. We are most impressed by the cookie setting and the air fryer setting. We’ve made several things with the air fryer setting we love: roasted corn, hot dogs (THE BEST!), grilled cheese, and quesadillas are just a few things I use it for all the time. I live in the South, summer is always my least favorite time of year to be in the kitchen, the Breville Smart Oven Air doesn’t warm up the entire house so it’s absolutely perfect for summer. I’ve also noticed a significant decrease in our electric bill during both the summer and winter months." —Amazon Customer

Price: $399.95

8. A Fire TV Stick so the entire household can enjoy all their favorite streaming sites with the touch of a button. This Fire TV Stick also has Alexa capabilities, meaning that while your dad is knee-deep in their latest binge, they can also tell Alexa to add things to their to-do list.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This must be the sixth Fire TV Stick I've purchased over the years. They make great, affordable gifts. We have them on every TV in our house and have purchased more as gifts. Our friends and family love it! It comes with a decent amount of free apps (including games) to download. If you're tech-savvy, you can find even more apps! You can access the internet, view Alexa searches (i.e. show me the weather, show me a monkey, etc.), watch TV shows and movies, play games, and more!" —angelicness11

Price: $24.99

9. An in-car dip clip if your dad's favorite post-work pastime is making a pit stop for some fries and a shake. This dip clip holds all their favorite condiments securely, eliminating all worries of getting ketchup all over the car!

a reviewer&#x27;s dip clip holding a red sauce
amazon.com

Promising review: "Very useful! I love that the cup is removable so if you have one of those giant Chick-Fil-A ketchup cups, it can sit within the holder without the added cup, but a smaller sauce like from Wendy’s can sit inside the additional cup so it won’t fall through!" —catherine

Price: $9.99+ for a pack of two (available in four- and six-packs and in three colors)

10. A portable Bluetooth speaker your dad can use to listen to their favorite albums, podcasts, and audiobooks anywhere they go. This has over 10 hours of battery life, making it a great sound system for those who like to listen to tunes during hikes or at the beach.

Two people sitting at a metal table with a bowl of chips, a black wireless speaker, and a white smartphone on it
Amazon

Promising review: "Bose has been my go-to for speakers for years. This device did not disappoint! Several other reviews mentioned no wall charger — it comes with a USB cord (pictured) which is totally acceptable to me. I did purchase the cradle separately. The sound quality is top-notch. The charge lasts a long time. We hosted a party and played music all day and into the evening — remaining charge was still at 50%. Easy to use, sounds great, small and portable. I love it! One other thing — several reviews mentioned no app and having to use the controls on the device. Not the case! You are able to use your phone to adjust volume, pause, advance right from your music library." —ChipShotLady

Price: $219+ (available in two colors) 

11. An outdoor pizza oven because I'm not implying that your dad has any favorite kids — but, mamma mia, you'll definitely rise in the ranks by giving your Italian food-loving dad the ability to make their very own pizza Napoletana right in the backyard.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I love my little Roccbox perhaps more than I love my children. It is the perfect size for making a delicious personal pizza, it heats up quickly and it delivers an amazing crust (with the right dough recipe). This is what I have been looking for all my life. I have made about 100 pizzas so far and it has held up well. It is going to get soot on the front and look a bit dirty. You can either clean it up or just let it be. Regardless it will still make great pizza. Oh, and it is just the right size to throw in the car to take on a road trip." —K. Brady

Price: $399 (available in two colors)

12. A dumpling press so your dad can channel their creativity into cooking fun meals for themselves (and hopefully the fam!). This dumpling press comes in various sizes that can make their favorite dim sum staples or things like pierogis empanadas, ravioli... really any yummy food encased in a dough pouch.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I was pleasantly pleased at how easy the pierogis were to make using this tool. None of my pierogis came apart when boiled or sautéed. I'm looking forward to making these with my granddaughters because I think they'll think it's a lot of fun to use the little tool." —Yvonne Hart

Price: $11.99+ (available in four sizes)

13. A tool storage rack for helping your father say goodbye to all that garage clutter, once and for all. This storage rack installs easily onto any wall and holds everything from rakes and brooms to power tools and shovels — up to 325 pounds worth of stuff!

a reviewer&#x27;s tool rack on a wall, holding rakes and shovels
amazon.com

Promising review: "I’m so happy with this thing. It’s solid metal, sturdy and I love that the mounting holes are 16 inches apart! Perfect for studs. 🙌 Comes with great instructions and installation hardware. Looked around a while before I picked this rack for our random yard tools and I’m thrilled with it. Thanks for a great product." —Cory

Price: $19.99+ (available in two sizes, six colors, and packs of two)

14. A vacuum insulated thermos if your father needs more than a cup or two of coffee to fully wake up. This thermos keeps hot drinks HOT and cold drinks cold ALL. DAY. LONG.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Purchased as a gift for the husband after the original Stanley Thermos I gave him 30 years ago finally bit the dust. He was thrilled with it — probably mostly because it was spanking new, shiny, larger, and heftier than the first. He hadn't used it until last week when we had a bad storm rip through and were without electricity for 48 hours. After the power had been out for a day we hooked up the generator and made a pot of coffee. Without doing any "pre-heating" I filled the thermos full and he was on his way with it. He told me when he opened the thermos the next day the coffee was still warm — not hot but certainly drinkable. It really is a big, pretty, sturdy thermos and I think the price was right." —Rebecca W

Price: $35

15. A super smart adjustable bottle and can cooler that can both keep your dad's favorite cans of beer, soda, or sparkling water cold, AND completely insulate a glass bottle with its bottle attachment. This is great if your dad always brings a cooler of refreshments during beach days, fishing trips, or BBQs! Oh, and the top portion of this cooler contains a bottle opener. Isn't that neat?

amazon.com

Promising review: "FANTASTIC! I love this product because it can be used with bottled beer as well as canned beer. Two products for the price of one!! It does a wonderful job of keeping your beverage cold for a very long time. I like the fact that it has a 'cover' for beer bottles so no critters have access to enjoying your beverage!!! Great product at a wonderful price!!!" —K. Smith

Price: $29.99+ (available in nine colors, can options, and various multipacks)

16. A 10-motor massage mat for those days when all your dad needs is to relaaaaax. This mat has two heating pads *and* it vibrates, so all they'll have to do is lie on this mat to warm up any kinks in their back and soothe their sore muscles.

a reviewer&#x27;s image of the mat on a chair
amazon.com

Promising review: "I've had several massage mats and this one is great. It has a nice comfortable soft foam pillow feel so you don't feel like you're sitting on the massage motors. And it's so quiet, you hardly hear it yet the massagers are quite powerful. I highly recommend this one." —TJ Ferrara

Price: $79.98

17. A breakfast sandwich maker, because giving your dad the ability to save money on buying breakfast sandwiches from the deli every morning is the gift that keeps on giving, all year long.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Bought this for a White Elephant and it was the first to get snatched up. Really good gift that people probably wouldn’t buy themselves but definitely a more novelty item they would use. Who doesn’t love a breakfast sandwich? The person who got it as a gift said they make them better than any fast food place, so good money saving option too! Fun to customize for Sunday brunch as well. I’ll be buying one for myself too!" —Hypebre

Price: $29.99 (available in six colors)

18. A two-stage knife sharpener, because did you know that using a blunt knife is one of the main causes of crying while chopping onions? Help your foodie father never shed a cooking-related tear again with the gift of sharp knives. This sharpener has both coarse and fine settings, so it's perfect for both grinding and buffing chef's knives.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I decided to actually come back to this nearly two years later to review it because it kind of got lost to me to review it back then. However, since I've bought it, I've heard my husband talk about it on and off. Just yesterday with my daughter he was going over sharp knife safety, and he just said how much he still absolutely loves it. Of every gift I've ever given him, this is the only thing I've heard still get praise nearly two years later." —Gluten Free Momma

Price: $7.20+ (available in four colors and in sets of three)

19. A dad joke button for those moments when your father finds themselves too tired to lay down a so-corny-it's-good pun. They can press this button to do the work for them!

a yellow button that says &quot;dad joke&quot;
Amazon

Promising review: "My Step Dad loooves to laugh and smile and tell stories 😄 he loves this joke gift.... Post Covid, he is 80 years young... I said we are gonna keep laughing and smiling and have as much of a good time as possible! This gift definitely is a fun part of that plan! Now he's sharing it with his buddies! Good for all ages!!" —CC

Price: $17.99+ (also available in a two-pack)

20. A popcorn seasoning pack so your snack-obsessed cinephile papa can have something to munch on during their double-feature screening nights. Plus, reviewers have mentioned that they love adding these seasonings to other foods, too, like vegetables and stews, making it a delectable 2-in-1 treat.

amazon.com

This pack includes white gold, ruby red, and tricolor kernels, plus FIVE seasonings, including white cheddar, sweet 'n' salty kettle corn, chili lime, buttery caramel, and sizzling sriracha.

Promising review: "Gifted one to dad for Father's Day he shared with grandma. They finished a bag right away." —Kayzee

Price: $22 (available in two flavor combinations)

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.