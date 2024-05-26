20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Father's Day Gifts

1. A portable espresso machine for your coffee-loving padre who can't bear the idea of being without their morning espresso. This is perfect if your dad is outdoorsy and spends practically every weekend on the trail. It's manually operated, so no electricity is needed — just hot water.
2. Or a pour-over coffee maker if your dad needs a seriously good cup of joe in the a.m. Pour-over coffee takes time to create — so if your dad is into slow, meditative mornings, this'll offer the one-two punch of doing something calming first thing in the morning and having the result be a drink to perk him up for the day.
3. *AND* a Sriracha mug to give to your bevvy loving padre who puts spice on everything. This mug holds 19 fluid ounces, which is perfect if they need several cups of tea in the morning.
4. A Jolie shower filter if your dad is particular about their shower routine. Shower filters like this one eliminates potentially irritating hard water, chlorine, or any other nasties that make it through a traditional showerhead!
5. A portable Ping-Pong set so your competitive, game-loving dad can take it with them everywhere they go. This set includes a ping pong net that stretches over any flat tabletop (like a dining room table, office desk, or even a patio table) — basically, it instantly turns any table into a Ping-Pong tournament!
6. A whiskey-infusion kit to let your dad's inner mixologist shine! This kit has various spices and wood to add a special touch to any whiskey, and your dad will surely love showing off their creations whenever they have friends over.
7. A smart oven, which looks like your average countertop toaster oven, but is actually *so* much more. It also air fries, broils, bakes, and dehydrates. So if your dad loves trying to cook new foods and complex recipes, but doesn't have a ton of time (or is prone to...hmm, how do we put this lightly... "confusion" in the kitchen), this oven, with its easy to control buttons and settings, is just the thing for them.
8. A Fire TV Stick so the entire household can enjoy all their favorite streaming sites with the touch of a button. This Fire TV Stick also has Alexa capabilities, meaning that while your dad is knee-deep in their latest binge, they can also tell Alexa to add things to their to-do list.
9. An in-car dip clip if your dad's favorite post-work pastime is making a pit stop for some fries and a shake. This dip clip holds all their favorite condiments securely, eliminating all worries of getting ketchup all over the car!
10. A portable Bluetooth speaker your dad can use to listen to their favorite albums, podcasts, and audiobooks anywhere they go. This has over 10 hours of battery life, making it a great sound system for those who like to listen to tunes during hikes or at the beach.
11. An outdoor pizza oven because I'm not implying that your dad has any favorite kids — but, mamma mia, you'll definitely rise in the ranks by giving your Italian food-loving dad the ability to make their very own pizza Napoletana right in the backyard.
12. A dumpling press so your dad can channel their creativity into cooking fun meals for themselves (and hopefully the fam!). This dumpling press comes in various sizes that can make their favorite dim sum staples or things like pierogis empanadas, ravioli... really any yummy food encased in a dough pouch.
13. A tool storage rack for helping your father say goodbye to all that garage clutter, once and for all. This storage rack installs easily onto any wall and holds everything from rakes and brooms to power tools and shovels — up to 325 pounds worth of stuff!
14. A vacuum insulated thermos if your father needs more than a cup or two of coffee to fully wake up. This thermos keeps hot drinks HOT and cold drinks cold ALL. DAY. LONG.
15. A super smart adjustable bottle and can cooler that can both keep your dad's favorite cans of beer, soda, or sparkling water cold, AND completely insulate a glass bottle with its bottle attachment. This is great if your dad always brings a cooler of refreshments during beach days, fishing trips, or BBQs! Oh, and the top portion of this cooler contains a bottle opener. Isn't that neat?
16. A 10-motor massage mat for those days when all your dad needs is to relaaaaax. This mat has two heating pads *and* it vibrates, so all they'll have to do is lie on this mat to warm up any kinks in their back and soothe their sore muscles.
17. A breakfast sandwich maker, because giving your dad the ability to save money on buying breakfast sandwiches from the deli every morning is the gift that keeps on giving, all year long.
18. A two-stage knife sharpener, because did you know that using a blunt knife is one of the main causes of crying while chopping onions? Help your foodie father never shed a cooking-related tear again with the gift of sharp knives. This sharpener has both coarse and fine settings, so it's perfect for both grinding and buffing chef's knives.
19. A dad joke button for those moments when your father finds themselves too tired to lay down a so-corny-it's-good pun. They can press this button to do the work for them!
20. A popcorn seasoning pack so your snack-obsessed cinephile papa can have something to munch on during their double-feature screening nights. Plus, reviewers have mentioned that they love adding these seasonings to other foods, too, like vegetables and stews, making it a delectable 2-in-1 treat.
