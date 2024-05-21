26 Amazon Beauty Products With Results That Make Them Worth The Splurge

1. A Dyson Airwrap, because, need we say more? This product is all over TikTok for its ability to create luscious salon-quality blowouts with minimal heat damage. It comes with a hefty variety of smoothing combs to ensure the best blowout for your hair type.
2. A Glow Recipe Niacinamide Dew Drops Brightening Serum that people love for adding an instant glass-like finish to their skin. But this serum has potential long-term benefits, too — it contains niacinamide, which helps fade hyperpigmentation over time.
3. A glow-enhancing SPF 40 sunscreen, because protecting your skin against harmful UV rays doesn't mean having to sport an SPF that leaves behind a white cast. This formula is tinted and has sparkle-free shimmer inside to make your skin radiate.
4. A Saie buildable cream blush because it's the creme de la creme of buildable cream blushes that takes mere seconds to apply. This blush comes with a huge doe-foot applicator for maximum coverage and adds a subtle glow to your complexion.
5. An Iconic London illuminator that will make you GLOW with just one teensy little drop — you can apply this directly to the skin for a highlight that'll shine back to the heavens, or mix it in with your tinted moisturizer for a lit-from-within radiance. This is my go-to for whenever I have to look dewy, and I'm sure it will last me what will feel like the rest of eternity.
6. An Ouai scalp and body scrub is a one-and-done product that'll exfoliate you from head to toe. This scrub contains sugar granules that whisk away grime and dead skin cells from both your scalp and body, and leaves behind a tropical yet luscious scent that makes you smell like you just left St. Barts. (Bougie!)
7. A T3 curling iron that countless hairstylists use for their celebrity clients' red carpet events. This tool heats up almost instantly and has a slew of heat settings to ensure you won't burn your precious locks!
8. A Kosas Revealer Concealer with full coverage and a dewy, lightweight finish. This is my personal go-to for blurring my dark circles and acne spots in one go.
9. A reparative shampoo to restore your chemically-, heat-, or bleach-damaged hair lickity split. This shampoo contains a gazillion great-for-your-strands ingredients, but here are some notable ones. First up is Oribe's Signature Complex to defend hair against oxidative stress; next is an amino acid complex to fortify the hair cortex and moisturize the scalp and strands; and finally is argan oil to create a smooth, shiny finish from root to tip.
10. A Eight Saints eye cream if you want it to look like you've had your eight hours of beauty rest, but in actuality, you've only had five. This eye cream employs caffeine and vitamin C to diminish dark circles and offers free radical protection, while protein peptides and hyaluronic acid help diminish the appearance of dry, fine lines and wrinkles.
Eight Saints is a woman-owned small biz dedicated to narrowing down the oversaturated skincare ingredient industry and focusing on eight key ingredients that actually deliver benefits.
Promising review: "I have been using my Eight Saints All In Eye Cream for about a week now and I am very happy with it. It is lightweight, creamy, and easy to apply. I feel like it is going to last me a long time because it only takes a tiny amount for both eyes. So far I have noticed a small improvement in the darkness under my eyes. Overall, I’m happy with my purchase." —Janell
Price: $36
11. A SPF 46 EltaMD face sunscreen that has a cult following for a reason. This sunscreen is noncomedogenic and calms the skin, making it a favorite amongst sensitive and acne-prone skin types.
12. A Gisou honey-infused hair perfume, because most typical perfumes contain alcohol, which is basically a moisture-vampire when it comes to the hair! Protect your hair from the stripping effects of alcohol-based perfumes and opt for this one, which smells like honey and contains a blend of Mirsalehi honey and argan oil to refresh dry hair.
13. A lightweight hair oil if you're always looking for something super moisturizing that won't weigh down your cute curls!
14. A K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask, which requires no rinsing! This formula has peptides inside, which help to restore elasticity and shape to bleached, damaged, or dry hair types!
15. A St. Tropez self-tanning mousse is your saving grace if you're trying to start an even tan before summer rolls around, without the added UVA and UVB damage that traditional sun tanning brings.
16. A resurfacing mask so that you can enjoy a luxurious masking session that also boosts your skin's radiance. This mask feels lightweight on the skin, but don't let that fool you — it works hard to get your skin glowing. It contains BHAs and enzymes to gently slough off dead skin cells and clear debris from clogged pores.
17. A hydrating overnight mask, because the skin regenerates and takes care of itself while you sleep, folks, so it never hurts to give it a helping hand! Wake up with a glowing complexion, courtesy of this formula's moisturizing squalane and brightening vitamin C.
18. An antioxidant-rich serum that makes us believe that the minds behind Shiseido are onto something. This serum is packed with reishi mushroom to help protect against oxidative stress, iris root extract to fortify moisture levels, hydroxyproline, which is a collagen-supporting peptide, and heartleaf extract to help oxygenate the skin.
19. A talc-free dry shampoo, because washing your hair every day isn't the best for your hair moisture levels — this dry shampoo soaks up excess oils to help you extend the lifespan of your blowout by a few days!
20. A Tatcha blurring primer if you are into the latest "satin skin" trend (which calls for skin that's in between dewy and matte). This will minimize oiliness and pore appearance while still letting your natural radiance peer through.
21. A pore extractor tool, because, sometimes, you just don't have the time to head to your esthetician's office for extractions. Use this tool to help get rid of comedones (those pesky little blackheads and whiteheads) that are scattered along your T-zone.
22. A Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum body scrub TikTokers love for smoothing the skin on their body lickety-split. Plus, it smells like a tropical vanilla getaway and the scent lingers on the skin long after use!
23. A Color Wow root cover-up powder, because there are ways to cover up roots and greys without going to the salon every few weeks! Consider this product for any sparse areas in your roots between coloring.
24. A Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask with three different settings for diminishing fine lines, eradicating acne, and even purple light, which targets both lines and acne for those who experience adult breakouts. This has been a game-changer for me, a person who wants a line-free complexion but is still too afraid to dip into in-office injectables.
25. A Sunday Riley Luna retinol sleeping oil that uses retinol and blue tansy oil to help resurface the skin and diminish redness and breakouts! Plus, unlike traditional drying retinols, this one comes in a lightweight oil that replenishes the skin overnight.
26. And a RevitaLash lash-enhancing serum so that you can kiss lash extensions, falsies, and goopy mascara goodbye, once and for all!
