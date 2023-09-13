21 Pregnancy Facts That Are So Bizarre They Seem Fake

For some people, pregnancy is awesome...
Whatever your experiences, having a baby is a wild journey, and here are some pregnancy facts to prove it.
1. Your bones get less dense after giving birth.
2. Pregnant people have more spit.
3. Pregnant people also have more blood. Like, A LOT more blood.
4. All this extra blood can have some interesting side effects, like more intense orgasms.
5. But for other women, the extra blood makes their orgasms painful.
6. The original purpose of chainsaws was to aid childbirth.
7. Some people have two uteruses which means that it's technically possible to have two separate pregnancies in one body.
8. And even if you only have one uterus, you can still get pregnant while you're already pregnant.
9. Pregnant people's hearts beat up to 25% faster.
10. The longest pregnancy was over a year long.
11. Your mouth might start to taste like metal during the first trimester.
12. One woman was in labour for 75 days.
13. Older fertility treatments were pretty sketchy. For instance, Catherine de Medici drank horse pee and bathed in cow manure in an attempt to get pregnant.
14. If you eat garlic, the fetus can taste it in the amniotic fluid.
15. Oh, also that amniotic fluid is mostly fetal pee, which your fetus is drinking.
16. The oldest person to give birth was 66 years old.
17. Marie Antoinette gave birth in front of 200 people.
18. Pregnancy gingivitis is apparently a thing.
19. Fetuses can actually teethe inside the womb.
20. In the Victorian Era, women still wore corsets while pregnant.
21. Pregnant people remember their dreams (and nightmares) better.
In conclusion, pregnant people are warriors and deserve all of the respect.
Editor's note: this post is not intended as medical advice, as we are not medical professionals! Please seek a medical professional if you have any concerns about pregnancy.