    21 Pregnancy Facts That Are So Bizarre They Seem Fake

    Chainsaws were invented for childbirth...

    Isabel Daly
    BuzzFeed Staff

    For some people, pregnancy is awesome...

    Making a tiny human can be a magical experience.

    And for others, it's full-on Rosemary's Baby experience.

    Constant naseau. Chronic coughing. Fatigue. Diabetes. Rib pain. 

    Whatever your experiences, having a baby is a wild journey, and here are some pregnancy facts to prove it.

    1. Your bones get less dense after giving birth.

    Many people experience postpartum bone loss, regardless of whether or not they breastfeed. However, this is temporary (yay!) and most people return to their original bone-density.

    2. Pregnant people have more spit.

    Excess saliva is a harmless, but weird pregnancy side effect. Experts think that this extra spit protects the mouth, teeth, and throat from the increased exposure to stomach acid due to morning sickness and heartburn. 

    3. Pregnant people also have more blood. Like, A LOT more blood.

    By the third trimester, pregnant people have around a 50% increase in blood volume (around 1250 mL). All of this extra blood helps distribute more oxygen to mother and baby.

    4. All this extra blood can have some interesting side effects, like more intense orgasms.

    The increase in blood flow actually makes your vulva and vagina more sensitive! Also, thanks to some hormone changes, your vagina creates more discharge... Meaning there's more natural lubrication.  

    5. But for other women, the extra blood makes their orgasms painful.

    The extra blood flow can cause cramping during or shortly after an orgasm. 

    6. The original purpose of chainsaws was to aid childbirth.

    Before they cut down trees, chainsaws were used to SEVER THE PELVIC BONE during a symphysiotomy (a now outdated procedure that served as an alternative to a C-Section).

    7. Some people have two uteruses which means that it's technically possible to have two separate pregnancies in one body.

    A woman in Bangladesh with the condition (called uterus didelphys) recently gave birth to a baby who grew in one womb, and then, a month later, delivered twins who had gestated in her second womb.

    8. And even if you only have one uterus, you can still get pregnant while you're already pregnant.

    It's called superfetation, and it's very rare. Basically, another egg gets fertilised while the mother is already pregnant. In 2020, a woman gave birth to two babies who had been concieved three weeks apart.

    9. Pregnant people's hearts beat up to 25% faster.

    Since there's more blood to pump, the heart rate can increase by 10-20 BPM. Your heart also becomes bigger during pregnancy, but after giving birth, the heart usually returns to it original size.

    10. The longest pregnancy was over a year long.

    Belulah Hunter was pregnant for 375 days. For reference, a normal pregnancy is around 280 days.

    11. Your mouth might start to taste like metal during the first trimester.

    It's a symptom of a taste disorder called dysgeusia, and it can also make your mouth taste "salty, burnt, rancid" or "foul." Fun times!

    12. One woman was in labour for 75 days.

    In 2012, a woman in Poland went into early labour. To avoid premature birth, she lay in bed with her feet above her head 24 hours a day for nearly three months

    13. Older fertility treatments were pretty sketchy. For instance, Catherine de Medici drank horse pee and bathed in cow manure in an attempt to get pregnant.

    She actually did become pregnant, although it's safe to assume the cow poop had nothing to do with it. 

    14. If you eat garlic, the fetus can taste it in the amniotic fluid.

    Some foods, like garlic, can impact the odour and taste of amniotic fluid. Fetuses can also taste carrots, vanilla, mint, and anise  in amniotic fluid (and can even develop a preference for those flavours after they're born). That's right, your baby starts to develop their taste in-utero. 

    15. Oh, also that amniotic fluid is mostly fetal pee, which your fetus is drinking.

    By the 20th week of pregnancy, amniotic fluid is mostly fetal pee that it constantly drinks and expels. Don't worry, it's totally safe for the fetus to drink and it actually helps your fetus learn how to swallow.

    16. The oldest person to give birth was 66 years old.

    Her name was Maria del Carmen Bousada Lara, and she delivered twin boys in 2006 after conceiving with IVF. The oldest person to concieve without fertility treatment was Dawn Brooke, who gave birth at the age of 59.

    17. Marie Antoinette gave birth in front of 200 people.

    It was actually fairly common for royalty to give birth in front of an audience comprised of both nobility and staff. The nobles served as witnesses, ensuring that the "living baby was not substituted for a dead child, and that a royal baby girl was not switched for a desired boy."

    18. Pregnancy gingivitis is apparently a thing.

    60-75% of women experience puffy or bleeding gums due to increased blood flow. I hate it!

    19. Fetuses can actually teethe inside the womb.

    It's rare, but some babies are born with one or two teeth fully emerged. They're called "natal teeth."

    20. In the Victorian Era, women still wore corsets while pregnant.

    Maternity corsets did have lacing on the sides that could be loosened as the belly grew bigger. However, many women continued to tightlace which could lead to a variety of complications.

    21. Pregnant people remember their dreams (and nightmares) better.

    Pregnancy disrupts normal sleep patterns thanks to insomnia, physical discomfort, or your baby having an in-utero dance party at 2 a.m. Disrupted sleep can actually improve dream recall, which means that your stress dreams seem more detailed than normal.

    In conclusion, pregnant people are warriors and deserve all of the respect.

    Editor's note: this post is not intended as medical advice, as we are not medical professionals! Please seek a medical professional if you have any concerns about pregnancy.

    Are there any other pregnancy facts we forgot to mention? Let us know in the comments below!