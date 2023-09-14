Sorry To Interrupt, But I Need To Know If You Think These "And Just Like That..." Looks Are Better Than The "Sex In The City" Versions

Poll Quiz·Posted on 14 Sept 2023Sorry To Interrupt, But I Need To Know If You Think These "And Just Like That..." Looks Are Better Than The "Sex In The City" VersionsIn one corner, the pigeon purse. In the other corner, the Fendi baguette.by Isabel DalyBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLinkBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! Let's be real – we're watching Sex and the City and And Just Like That... for the fashion. Right??? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO Max And while Sex and the City certainly has more iconic fashion moments, And Just Like That is starting to catch up. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO Max The second season has stepped up to the plate in Louboutin heels! What I want to know is, which outfits from either Sex and the City or And Just Like That do you prefer? I never said it would be easy...