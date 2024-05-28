Attention, Small Business Owners! Intuit QuickBooks Is Giving Away $10,000 Grants To 20 Small Businesses, And You Can Enter To Win

Paid Post

Yep, you read that right. Intuit QuickBooks is giving away 20 grants, each worth $10,000, to small business owners across the country.* The grants will also come with three months of valuable coaching to help each business thrive.

Winners will be enrolled in Intuit’s Adopt a Small Business program for individualized coaching that's unique to their business. Plus, they'll have access to a series of webinars about how to overcome common small business challenges and how to utilize valuable digital tools and platforms like QuickBooks.

For example, small business owners can learn how to use QuickBooks to optimize their business, help manage accounting, pay their team, accelerate money movement, and get paid!

The grant program is just one part of Intuit's fourth annual Small Business Success Month, which recognizes and celebrates small businesses. Intuit also uses the month to help this vital sector of the US economy by providing tools and resources to fuel its growth.

To be eligible to apply, you must be:

- 18 years or older; 

- A US resident;

- A small business owner, self-employed individual, or freelancer who has been in business for a year or more and has up to 99 employees.

See the full eligibility requirements at www.QuickBooks.com/grants.

You can submit your application from May 28 to June 30, 2024. Winners will be notified by Aug. 15.

Don't wait to apply! (This is a grant for $10,000, after all.) Get started on your application now at www.QuickBooks.com/grants.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Legal residents of the 50 United States (DC), 18 years or older. Ends 6/30/24. To enter and for more information, including odds and prize descriptions, see the Official Rules. Void where prohibited.

