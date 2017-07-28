Pakistan's Supreme Court Has Disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif From Office Over Corruption Allegations

In a unanimous and historic ruling, the Supreme Court in Islamabad announced today that Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified from holding public office.
Another member of the Sharif family implicated in the case is the prime minister's daughter Maryam Safdar Nawaz Sharif, who has been very vocal in the family's defence.
Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also disqualified shortly after the verdict on Sharif.
Ex-cricketer and the leader of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was responsible for bringing the PM and his family's links to offshore accounts and companies to the court's attention.
