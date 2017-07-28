Pakistan's Supreme Court Has Disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif From Office Over Corruption Allegations

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

This verdict was a result of a deep investigation of the Panama Papers case, where the PM and his family were accused of corruption and not being able to substantiate their massive wealth with the appropriate documents.

"He is no more eligible to be an honest member of the parliament, and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister," Judge Ejaz Afzal Khan, head of the implementation bench, said in court about the PM.

The highly-anticipated verdict marks Sharif's third incomplete term.

The Sharif family was found living beyond their means and asked by the court to submit a paper trail of their spending, including their real estate property in London. Their lawyers failed to provide convincing documentation, and were also accused of submitting forged documents.