Pakistan's Supreme Court Has Disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif From Office Over Corruption Allegations

Posted on
Imaan Sheikh
Imaan Sheikh
BuzzFeed Staff, India

In a unanimous and historic ruling, the Supreme Court in Islamabad announced today that Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified from holding public office.

This verdict was a result of a deep investigation of the Panama Papers case, where the PM and his family were accused of corruption and not being able to substantiate their massive wealth with the appropriate documents. "He is no more eligible to be an honest member of the parliament, and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister," Judge Ejaz Afzal Khan, head of the implementation bench, said in court about the PM.The highly-anticipated verdict marks Sharif's third incomplete term.The Sharif family was found living beyond their means and asked by the court to submit a paper trail of their spending, including their real estate property in London. Their lawyers failed to provide convincing documentation, and were also accused of submitting forged documents.
Afp / AFP / Getty Images

"He is no more eligible to be an honest member of the parliament, and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister," Judge Ejaz Afzal Khan, head of the implementation bench, said in court about the PM.

The highly-anticipated verdict marks Sharif's third incomplete term.

The Sharif family was found living beyond their means and asked by the court to submit a paper trail of their spending, including their real estate property in London. Their lawyers failed to provide convincing documentation, and were also accused of submitting forged documents.

Another member of the Sharif family implicated in the case is the prime minister's daughter Maryam Safdar Nawaz Sharif, who has been very vocal in the family's defence.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif @MaryamNSharif

Others include her husband Captain Muhammad Safdar, and the PM's sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also disqualified shortly after the verdict on Sharif.

Aamir Qureshi / AFP / Getty Images

Ex-cricketer and the leader of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was responsible for bringing the PM and his family's links to offshore accounts and companies to the court's attention.

Aamir Qureshi / AFP / Getty Images

Imaan Sheikh is a writer for BuzzFeed and is based in Dubai.

Contact Imaan Sheikh at imaan.sheikh@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

