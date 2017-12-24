Wagamama Has Apologised After A Restaurant Rota Banning Staff From Taking Sick Days Went Viral

Many people said they would not eat at Wagamama again after a rota went viral on Twitter saying staff would be disciplined if they called in sick over Christmas.

Wagamama has apologised after a rota from one of its restaurants in London warning staff would be disciplined if they called in sick over Christmas went viral on Twitter.

The Asian-food restaurant chain said the rota was an "isolated incident" and did not reflect company policy. The rota, originally posted on Facebook by a Unite the union page, had the words "very long week" at the top, and a message saying: "No calling in sick! May I remind you that if you are unable to come for your shift it is your responsibility to find somebody to cover your shift (as per contract and handbook). "Calling in sick during the next 2 weeks will result in disciplinary action being taken."

A Unite spokesperson told BuzzFeed News: "Although this is an extreme example, we do believe that the issue of sick staff being pressured to come into work is systematic across the company.



"We have heard from workers across the country that conditions have gotten worse and worse. We want to sit down with senior managers to see how we can improve conditions." They added: "To threaten workers with disciplinary action for being sick is not just morally reprehensible, it may be unlawful under the Health & Safety Act and Equality Act, as it discriminates against those with long-term physical/mental health conditions." When the rota was reposted on Twitter it went viral, with many people saying they would not eat at Wagamama again as a result.

Looks like I won’t be eating at @wagamama_uk and would encourage everyone I know to do the same. Calling in sick le… https://t.co/J2PhADWMXR

Commenting, Labour MP Hugh Gaffney said it was "incredible that in 2017 big companies think they can get away with this". However, a Wagamama spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the rota did not reflect company policy.

@ZeynMo this is not our policy and not how we treat our team members. we will investigate this fully.

"Following reports of a notice posted in our North Finchley restaurant we can confirm this was an isolated incident and is strictly not company employment policy," a statement said.

"The manager involved feared team member shortages over the festive period and regrettably decided to take this highly unusual approach." The statement added: "As a company we treat all our team with the greatest respect and understand and appreciate the hard work they all do. "We sincerely apologise for what has happened and wish all our team members and customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

