Here Is How Muslim Vegans Got Through Ramadan

Meet Halima Hassan, a 21-year-old student from Columbus, Ohio, who created the #veganramadan.
She has been sharing all her iftar's and suhoor's to social media and her favourite foods have been taco and pasta dishes.
And on that same hashtag, Farah Mujawir found a Muslim vegan community.
Mujawir said, that like Hassan, she found that she had more energy when fasting too.
Nadia Javed, from London, is a singer and guitarist for the Tuts and she has been vegan for three years now.
She said she has been having more vegan treats than ever before.
