Here Is How Muslim Vegans Got Through Ramadan

Muslims on social media have been connecting via #veganramadan.

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Halima Hassan, a 21-year-old student from Columbus, Ohio, who created the #veganramadan.

I'm the black Muslim hijabi behind #VeganRamadan always advocating for a healthier lifestyle #blackhijabichallenge… https://t.co/0uoVvotZ2m
xalimo 🌿 @xalimoos

I'm the black Muslim hijabi behind #VeganRamadan always advocating for a healthier lifestyle #blackhijabichallenge… https://t.co/0uoVvotZ2m

Hassan told BuzzFeed News she first tried being vegan around two years ago but it only lasted for six months.

She said she had to adjust and change the way she ate and try to eat healthier.

Hassan said she found being vegan to be more energizing. "I wanted to be vegan because I ate plant-based but I felt like it wasn't enough because I felt fatigue still."

"But going completely vegan gave me more energy and the drive to be productive throughout my day."

She has been sharing all her iftar's and suhoor's to social media and her favourite foods have been taco and pasta dishes.

Hassan said that being vegan during Ramadan was interesting. She said, "I was very used to stuffing my face with sambuus [samosas] after eating dates."

"I'm truly overjoyed that people would even notice because I know veganism is viewed as restriction. But with me posting it showed that there's more to veganism than the typical salads," said Hassan.

"I liked to recreate foods I enjoyed the most aka tacos and pasta dishes so I can capture how food can still be delicious and be considered a "real meal."

Though she did get some negative comments, Hassan said people were mainly positive. "People love it which surprised me because I know Somalis love meat."

"People left nice comments and would send me messages on how they felt inspired to even reduce little things like soda or fried food intake during Ramadan."

And on that same hashtag, Farah Mujawir found a Muslim vegan community.

Mujawir said that while using the hashtag she came across other Muslims who are vegan and they've created a little community that has a WhatsApp group chat. Mujawir said she joined Instagram to connect with other vegans and she found many other Muslims. She said she has now been vegan for two months so this is her first Ramadan as a vegan.Mujawir said after watching the documentaries "Forks Over Knives" and "Cowspiracy" she started looking into veganism and she found there to be benefits.
Farah Mujawir

Mujawir said that while using the hashtag she came across other Muslims who are vegan and they've created a little community that has a WhatsApp group chat.

Mujawir said she joined Instagram to connect with other vegans and she found

many other Muslims. She said she has now been vegan for two months so this is her first Ramadan as a vegan.

Mujawir said after watching the documentaries "Forks Over Knives" and "Cowspiracy" she started looking into veganism and she found there to be benefits.

Mujawir said, that like Hassan, she found that she had more energy when fasting too.

She added that Ramadan was easier this time than in previous years. "One of the hardest things about breaking your fast is the temptation to overeat and feel extremely full and then have a tough time concentrating on your prayers."

"This Ramadan, after the first few days, when I broke my fast I didn't feel overwhelmingly full and bloated. I was content and my body could keep up with my prayers, especially Taraweeh. I wasn't exhausted waiting up for sehri either."

Nadia Javed, from London, is a singer and guitarist for the Tuts and she has been vegan for three years now.

Javed said: "I've not eaten meat (chicken, lamb, duck etc) for over three years now. Although the other day at work I accidentally ate a duck spring roll and nearly gagged when I found out. I literally wanted to make myself sick but I decided to accept it and move on."Javed said a lot of her friends became vegan and her dislike for meat comes from her views against animal cruelty. "If people saw the horrendous conditions animals were kept in I think most people would stop eating meat.""I'm not gonna sit here and pretend I don't miss KFC. Damn right I want crispy fried chicken but is it really worth eating a diseased chicken who has probably been fed antibiopics prior to being battered and fried?"
Cady Siregar

Javed said: "I've not eaten meat (chicken, lamb, duck etc) for over three years now. Although the other day at work I accidentally ate a duck spring roll and nearly gagged when I found out. I literally wanted to make myself sick but I decided to accept it and move on."

Javed said a lot of her friends became vegan and her dislike for meat comes from her views against animal cruelty.

"If people saw the horrendous conditions animals were kept in I think most people would stop eating meat."

"I'm not gonna sit here and pretend I don't miss KFC. Damn right I want crispy fried chicken but is it really worth eating a diseased chicken who has probably been fed antibiopics prior to being battered and fried?"

She said she has been having more vegan treats than ever before.

Javed said: "because I don't get to eat all day I'll make conscious decision to treat myself to the nicest vegan cuisine out there."She said her non-vegan friends are being supportive. "Last night I went to Loving Hut in Archway, even my non-vegan friend came just to be supportive of my fast. So my vegan Ramadan is having a positive influence on my friend. She thought the chicken balls were banging."
Nadia Javed

Javed said: "because I don't get to eat all day I'll make conscious decision to treat myself to the nicest vegan cuisine out there."

She said her non-vegan friends are being supportive. "Last night I went to Loving Hut in Archway, even my non-vegan friend came just to be supportive of my fast. So my vegan Ramadan is having a positive influence on my friend. She thought the chicken balls were banging."

Connect With UKNews