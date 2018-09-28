 back to top

Urban Outfitters Is Selling An “Influencer” Halloween Costume For $59

A ~spooky~ influencer look.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It's spooky season and Urban Outfitters are selling an "Influencer" Halloween costume set.

Urban Outfitters / Via urbanoutfitters.com

Their website says the costume will allow you to "channel Instagram style" that is "worthy of a superstar influencer".

Urban Outfitters / Via urbanoutfitters.com

It looks a lot like the outfits that celebs modelled for the Yeezy promo in January.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @parishilton

One review also pointed out the similarity.

urbanoutfitters.com

It'll set you back $59, and includes a bra top and leggings.

Urban Outfitters / Via urbanoutfitters.com

The rest Urban Outfitters are selling separately.

Urban Outfitters / Via urbanoutfitters.com

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App