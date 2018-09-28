Urban Outfitters Is Selling An “Influencer” Halloween Costume For $59

It's spooky season and Urban Outfitters are selling an "Influencer" Halloween costume set.
Their website says the costume will allow you to "channel Instagram style" that is "worthy of a superstar influencer".
It looks a lot like the outfits that celebs modelled for the Yeezy promo in January.
One review also pointed out the similarity.
It'll set you back $59, and includes a bra top and leggings.
The rest Urban Outfitters are selling separately.
Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.