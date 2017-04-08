UK Foreign Secretary Cancels Trip To Russia Over Situation In Syria

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

I will now not travel to Moscow on Monday 10 April. My priority is talks w/ my #G7 counterparts about Syria and Russia's support for #Assad

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson cancelled his trip to Moscow on Saturday just hours before he was due to fly, stating his priority is to "build coordinated international support for a ceasefire".



In a statement released by the Foreign Office about the cancelled trip, Johnson said: “We deplore Russia’s continued defence of the Assad regime even after the chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians."

“My priority is now to continue contact with the US and others in the run up to the G7 meeting on 10-11 April — to build coordinated international support for a ceasefire on the ground and an intensified political process."

The Russian Embassy in the UK responded to the news with a tweet and a video of classical music.