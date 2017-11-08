Uh, So The BBC's New George Orwell Statue Is Surrounded By CCTV Cameras

Yesterday, outside the BBC's Broadcasting House, a statue of George Orwell was unveiled.
But then this reporter noticed something rather ironic...
As you may be aware, Orwell also wrote the dystopian classic 1984, in which the populace's public and private lives are monitored by the ubiquitous party leader Big Brother through telescreens, while the slogan "BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING YOU" is plastered on posters all over the walls.
Advertisement
We went down there to confirm the camera was actually there.
And here it is!
There are also a couple of cameras to the left of the statue.
And another just across the road from it.
And here is the statue.
So there you go. However, we can confirm there isn't a CCTV camera outside George Orwell's old house.
Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.It