Twitter Has Been Criticised For Allowing A "Pro-FGM" Account To Sponsor A Tweet

Twitter has come under fire for allowing a tweet that activists have said is pro-female genital mutilation (FGM) to be promoted on its site, meaning that it showed up on the timelines of users that didn't follow the poster's account. The tweet, posted by a group calling itself the Dawoodi Bohra Women for Religious Freedom (DBWRF), featured a video of a woman discussing so-called "khafz", or female circumcision. The group claims on its website FAQ that "female circumcision and female genital mutilation (FGM) have often been confused". It goes on to claim that the former involves "removal of a speck of superficial skin, a simple gentle process in which there is negligible if any, pain."

"My daughters have also undergone khafz, and they're growing up as perfectly as other children of their age. As a mother, I can never do anything to harm them" says Arwa Sohangpurwala, Chartered Accountant, Kolkata. #FCisNotFGM #VoiceOfADawoodiBohraWoman https://t.co/t2MIPAf2Zk

In August, an Australian court overturned the conviction of three people who had been carrying out female circumcision, which DBWRF welcomed.

However, the World Health Organisation classifies the smallest form of removal as type 1 FGM, and any nicks or pricks are considered type 4 FGM.



The group, Dawoodi Bohra Women’s Association For Religious Freedom (DBWRF), said that khafz was a harmless religious practise that was being followed for centuries, FGM was unwarranted and it should be abolished. - @ThePrintIndia #FCisnotFGM https://t.co/YfCHgcn8ai

Twitter had not commented at the time of writing, but BuzzFeed News understands that promoting it would have been a breach of the site's advertising guidelines. As of Thursday, the tweet was no longer promoted. However, Nimco Ali, co-founder of Daughters of Eve, a UK non-profit that seeks to end FGM, said that Twitter should go further and take down the account behind it. She said: "FGM has been accepted as a form of torture and we know that it’s one of the most horrific forms of child abuse. Therefore it’s astonishing that a platform like Twitter would allow those seeking to promote FGM on."



This woman is openly advocating #FGM on @twitter and she is also stating that she will cut her daughters. This is what we have to deal with. #FGM is #VAWG and this video sums up why I believe women who have had #FGM and have daughters should be on a register. https://t.co/BYvqP3spbi

"It is illegal to incite violence on the streets of many countries across the world, therefore it should be online as well. "I hope Twitter sees sense and not only takes down these accounts but also puts in place measures that will stop others in the future."

Sorry, what?! @Twitter is carrying an ad FOR female genital mutilation? #FGM

Mariya Taher, co-founder and U.S. Executive Director of Sahiyo, a non-profit aimed at tackling FGM in Dawoodi Bohra and other Asian communities, told BuzzFeed News that she was disappointed that Twitter allowed the tweet to be promoted. Taher said: "I'm so disheartened that Twitter would allow this promoted ad paid for by DBWRF that outright states that it is okay to cut your daughter's genitalia. How can this not be a violation of their community standards?"

@ingridsrinath @Twitter @Twitter @guardian @GMCEndFGM @Faceofdefiance @LeylaHussein I’m wondering how Twitter can say that an ad promoting female genital cutting/mutilation doesn’t violate community standards? @beenishfahmed @AHAFoundation @equalitynow @facebook @SpeakoutonFGM @OrchidProject

"There are many survivors who have faced harmed whether emotional, psychological, or harmful. And you are still doing something to a minor girl who is not old enough to consent.

"You are violating her human right to bodily integrity. But instead of DBWRF believing that women have been harmed and/or that community members do not want to practice FGC, they continue this false narrative that cutting the genitals of a girl is for her betterment. "I'm saddened that Twitter would not recognize this form of gender-based violence and hold higher standards so that they would be a company that upholds human rights.

She said that in the past, she and other campaigners had been harassed on Twitter for standing against FGM but those accounts have remained up. "The other day I blocked someone who started attacking the women who took part in a project I pursued, called Sahiyo Stories."

"I am disappointed but I also have hope that if Twitter really understood the issue, that they might update their community standards to protect all survivors of gender-based violence.



"They might recognize that they should not allow ads that promote female genital cutting/mutilation." Taher said, "There is also a false narrative out there that the DBWRF group is trying to say that what the Bohras do (Khafz) is not female genital cutting, but what "they" do in Africa is... This kind of statement has undertones of racism built into it.

"The current Australian law isn't clear enough in its definition regarding what FGC entails, and because there was no physical damage viewable in the girl's clitoris, they stated that FGC wasn't done."

"However, Sahiyo is very much aware that survivors might not have any viewable physical damage. It doesn't take away from the emotional/psychological/sexual harm or trauma that can occur. DBWRF, along with Arwa Sohangpurwala, the woman featured in the tweet, have been approached for comment.



