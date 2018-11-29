This Woman Shot Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan With An Edited Photo And It Kinda Worked

She said she was nervous and couldn’t concentrate during the entire time watching the film, but luckily she’d seen it already last week.

Babalola said: “But I was like, yo, if Creed can survive his battles, then I can do this. I had the backing of my lovely Twitter fam and I couldn’t let them down.”

She said: “I ended up asking him a question about tenderness and romance in the movie, then basically saying, ‘Speaking of romance, um, you’ve gone viral recently. I am that girl — remember last summer?’ and he smiled and it was cute and great.”

Jordan then responded to her and told her not to apologise. He then said, “So now we gotta get a real picture.”

She said: “Tessa made a joke about me stealing her man, but it wasn't really a joke, was it? I did. I am kidding. Everyone was kind and gracious and wonderful.”