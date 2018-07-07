 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Woman Wore A Balaclava To Hide Her Face On Depop And People Are Loving It

"When you model at 7 but got to rob Lloyd’s bank at 10."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet 29-year-old Stelby, a librarian from Luton.

Supplied

Stelby sells her clothes on Depop, and in some pictures, she hides her face.

Depop / Stelby

She told BuzzFeed News: "I got my boyfriend to take the photos and he’s really impatient and I knew I’d want to keep retaking them if I didn’t like my face in them."

&quot;Because I work at a high school I don’t like the idea of a student recognising me,&quot; she added. &quot;So it made sense to don [the balaclava].&quot;
Depop / Stelby

"Because I work at a high school I don’t like the idea of a student recognising me," she added. "So it made sense to don [the balaclava]."

Someone screenshotted photos from Stelby's Depop page and posted them on Twitter two weeks ago.

That’s one way of hiding ur face on depop x
SOPH @Sophiehodgon

That’s one way of hiding ur face on depop x

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stelby, who was at work at the time, suddenly started getting followers on Depop and got excited, thinking she had ended up on Depop's "Explore" page.

Except she hadn't. "I didn’t know why all the sudden followers so I shrugged it off," she added.

Advertisement

In fact, Stelby had no idea what had led to her newfound popularity until last week, when she was tagged on an Instagram post.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @hereforthebant3r

She says the good thing about going viral is that it helped her to sell a top.

Depop

People found it pretty funny.

@Sophiehodgon @fillegrossiere Zooey Deschanel think she slick
Otto Fernandez @OttoFernandez

@Sophiehodgon @fillegrossiere Zooey Deschanel think she slick

Reply Retweet Favorite

She said her favourite response to her photos was: "When you model at 7 but got to rob Lloyd’s bank at 10."

"I love memes and I’m glad I got followers through that and not through the Explore page," Stelby continued.

"I love it when memes are referencing other memes, so it’s weird that I had one about me."

And now people are inspired.

@Sophiehodgon @HanifNikita lmaooo u need this for ur ‘try on’ outfit pics
Charli Dunmore @charlidunmore

@Sophiehodgon @HanifNikita lmaooo u need this for ur ‘try on’ outfit pics

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Sophiehodgon Hahahahah @daisywade1 you’ll have me doing this
Poppy Wade @_poppywade

@Sophiehodgon Hahahahah @daisywade1 you’ll have me doing this

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App