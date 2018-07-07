This Woman Wore A Balaclava To Hide Her Face On Depop And People Are Loving It

Meet 29-year-old Stelby, a librarian from Luton.
Stelby sells her clothes on Depop, and in some pictures, she hides her face.
She told BuzzFeed News: "I got my boyfriend to take the photos and he’s really impatient and I knew I’d want to keep retaking them if I didn’t like my face in them."
Someone screenshotted photos from Stelby's Depop page and posted them on Twitter two weeks ago.
In fact, Stelby had no idea what had led to her newfound popularity until last week, when she was tagged on an Instagram post.
She says the good thing about going viral is that it helped her to sell a top.
People found it pretty funny.
And now people are inspired.
