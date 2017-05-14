Sections

A Store Apologised After A Woman Called It Out For The Way "Ethnic" Hair Products Were Displayed

Superdrug told BuzzFeed News that it is sorry if the sign offended customers.

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Natalie Onofua, a 22-year-old Londoner.

Natalie Onofua

Onofua told BuzzFeed News that she was shopping in Superdrug store in Waltham Cross, just outside of north London, when she noticed a trolley labelled "ethnic hair".

Do @superdrug think this is an acceptable display black and ethnic hair products whilst commercial lines are displa… https://t.co/SiqaGdUCW0
Soulo 🌻 @NatxSoul

Do @superdrug think this is an acceptable display black and ethnic hair products whilst commercial lines are displa… https://t.co/SiqaGdUCW0

Superdrug reached out to her on Twitter to say the trolley was there to replenish stock, but Onofua told BuzzFeed News she didn't understand "why there was a handwritten piece of paper that said 'ethnic hair' like we were aliens."

She added that the Dove products in the trolley were not labelled in any other way.

Other people replied to Onofua to back up Superdrug's explanation.

But Onofua said there was no shelf space for the products in that specific store.

Everyone saying replenish stock, there's never been shelf space for POC stock in this specific @superdrug branch
Soulo 🌻 @NatxSoul

Everyone saying replenish stock, there's never been shelf space for POC stock in this specific @superdrug branch

She also said that the store has had the products in the trolley for a few days.

@Sabrinapjourney @superdrug Been like that for a few days, selves are filled with garnier mate, always sided in that specific store
Soulo 🌻 @NatxSoul

@Sabrinapjourney @superdrug Been like that for a few days, selves are filled with garnier mate, always sided in that specific store

Onofua said she saw a lot of hurtful things after she tweeted the photo.

@MessedUpMusic @Stormzy1
Petty LaBelle @KimTRILLY

@MessedUpMusic @Stormzy1 "TbH I dOnT sEe ThE pRoBlEm " No on expects you to Conor 🙄

"I was just taken back by like the extent people will try and justify it," she said.

Onofua added: "I didn't post what I did with the intent to drag anyone, it was literally because I wanted Superdrug to explain to me whether this was deemed acceptable protocol."

Lots of people found it offensive.

One person called it "atrocious".

Another, "disrespectful".

Rapper Stormzy also saw Onofua's tweet.

Superdrug told BuzzFeed News that the sign in question had now been removed, any offered an apology for any offence caused:

“We would like to thank our customers in Waltham Cross for bringing this to our attention.

"As soon as we were made aware, the sign on the unit which was being used to restock shelves was removed, and we’ll ensure the store team understands why this is not acceptable.

"We are sorry that this sign offended our customers. Superdrug is dedicated to serving everyone in the best way we can, with this in mind in July last year we launched our Shades Of Beauty campaign which is dedicated to increasing the number of products available for our black and Asian customers across hair and makeup.

"Changes are already happening in store with more foundation shades launched, and more to come, and special Shades of Beauty hair areas in selected stores, including Waltham Cross, and a wide range online. We are in touch with the customer who originally brought this to our attention.”

