This is Natalie Onofua, a 22-year-old Londoner.
Onofua told BuzzFeed News that she was shopping in Superdrug store in Waltham Cross, just outside of north London, when she noticed a trolley labelled "ethnic hair".
Other people replied to Onofua to back up Superdrug's explanation.
But Onofua said there was no shelf space for the products in that specific store.
She also said that the store has had the products in the trolley for a few days.
Onofua said she saw a lot of hurtful things after she tweeted the photo.
Lots of people found it offensive.
One person called it "atrocious".
Another, "disrespectful".
Rapper Stormzy also saw Onofua's tweet.
Superdrug told BuzzFeed News that the sign in question had now been removed, any offered an apology for any offence caused:
“We would like to thank our customers in Waltham Cross for bringing this to our attention.
"As soon as we were made aware, the sign on the unit which was being used to restock shelves was removed, and we’ll ensure the store team understands why this is not acceptable.
"We are sorry that this sign offended our customers. Superdrug is dedicated to serving everyone in the best way we can, with this in mind in July last year we launched our Shades Of Beauty campaign which is dedicated to increasing the number of products available for our black and Asian customers across hair and makeup.
"Changes are already happening in store with more foundation shades launched, and more to come, and special Shades of Beauty hair areas in selected stores, including Waltham Cross, and a wide range online. We are in touch with the customer who originally brought this to our attention.”
