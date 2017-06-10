Sections

Politics

This Video Of DUP Politicians Singing "We Hate Catholics" At Their Party Conference Is Fake

The edited video began circulating on Friday, as it emerged the DUP could help Theresa May cling on to power in government.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

People have been sharing a video that claims to show Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politicians singing the words "We hate Catholics, everybody hates Roman Catholics".

This is the DUP.😷😷😷
tam sellics son @gibbygibbo1

This is the DUP.😷😷😷

🤣🤣🤣🤣 fucking belter 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
graham freeman @graham4sinead

🤣🤣🤣🤣 fucking belter 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

People were angered by the footage, which was being shared as it emerged prime minister Theresa May could do a deal with the DUP to stay in power.

Twitter: @IamalrightJack

The DUP has 10 MPs in the new parliament, and their support could allow May to govern after she lost her party's overall majority. However, there are lots of concerns about the DUP's record on LGBT rights, and abortion, as well as wider fears about the peace process.

Twitter: @sergeant_cecil
Twitter: @jakecoakley14

But the video is fake, and the audio is from another clip entirely. You can hear football fans chanting the same offensive song 11 seconds into the below video.

Running just as fast as we can
Fred @mareorless

Running just as fast as we can

In the actual, unedited video clip from 2016, the DUP members sing "Arlene's on fire", a reference to party leader Arlene Foster.

Fantastic @duponline conference #dup16 Arlene's on fire......🔥🎶🔥🎶 @DUPleader
Michelle McIlveen @MMcIlveenDUP

Fantastic @duponline conference #dup16 Arlene's on fire......🔥🎶🔥🎶 @DUPleader

At the time, this video was criticised because the venue of the press conference was the site of a firebombing by the IRA.

This edited imaged has also surfaced online.

New mural spotted ahead of the election
L.A.D @LADFLEG

New mural spotted ahead of the election

But the original photo, a mural by the Ulster Defence Association, a loyalist paramilitary group active in the Troubles, does not feature a caricature of Foster.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

