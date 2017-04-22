Share On more Share On more

Last month, a video clip from 2015 of UKIP Commonwealth spokesperson James Carver speaking about Somaliland started getting reshared online.

In the video, the MEP talks about the re-recognition of Somaliland. The area, which is situated in northern Somalia, was a British protectorate and used to be referred to as British Somaliland.

While it isn't internationally recognised, Somaliland has a political system, its own currency, and marked its own self-declared independence 25 years ago.

In Hargeisa, the capital city, there are Commonwealth burials from the first and second world wars.