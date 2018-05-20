 back to top
Just Like Prince William And Kate Middleton, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Waving Has Become A Meme

The present for the couple who has everything: Memes.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Remember how this photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned into a meme after they showed off baby Prince Louis to the world?

Welcome to the family.
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

Welcome to the family.

This right here made my morning😂😂😂
Marcus Tucker @MarcusTucker_

This right here made my morning😂😂😂

Well, the same thing's happened to this photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, taken as they left their wedding on Saturday.

Benoit Tessier / Reuters
In literally the same way.

A gente precisava fazer isso 😂 #RoyalWedding
Beyoncé Brasil @beyoncebrasil

A gente precisava fazer isso 😂 #RoyalWedding

Here are the newlyweds being excited to see Lana Del Rey.

PRADANGEL @angeIictears

And the rapper Quavo.

🦇 @ALSTON2008

Beyoncé.

𝕸𝖔𝖛𝖊 𝕸𝖔𝖏𝖎𝖙𝖔 🅴 @DRlPPINSWAGU

A horse.

JuanPa @jpbrammer

Rihanna.

prince okoye @chuzzuz

And Britney.

rose @wtvrose

WPA Pool / Getty Images

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

