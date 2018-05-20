Just Like Prince William And Kate Middleton, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Waving Has Become A Meme

Remember how this photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned into a meme after they showed off baby Prince Louis to the world?
Well, the same thing's happened to this photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, taken as they left their wedding on Saturday.
In literally the same way.
Here are the newlyweds being excited to see Lana Del Rey.
And the rapper Quavo.
Beyoncé.
A horse.
Rihanna.
And Britney.
The present for the couple who has everything: Memes.
