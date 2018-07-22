 back to top
People Are Seriously Impressed With This Walking UberEats Employee

🚶‍♂️

Ikran Dahir
Meet Michael Giambrone, 21 from Queens, NY.

Giambrone placed an order on the UberEats app and noticed that the delivery person had "walker" written below his name. Giambrone told BuzzFeed News he didn't know that it was possible for UberEats to deliver food by foot.

&quot;I’m actually a pizza delivery guy, I don’t have nearly enough stamina to walk though,&quot; he said.&quot;I ordered from this sort of expensive place not too far from my house so when I saw that he was walking I was just really surprised.&quot;
So he messaged Steven and asked him to double check.

Giambrone said: &quot;I also don’t really want anyone to walk my food to me because it just makes me feel super lazy.&quot;
Giambrone said he had a laugh about it with his sister and so he decided to tweet about it and it went viral.

My Uber eats driver is fucking walking over
"I had a nice laugh with him when he got to my house and to his credit he did walk really fast," he said.

For the record Steven did walk fast and I did tip him
People were impressed.

respect to this guy for doing whatever it takes to have a job https://t.co/MlyT9Wsw5E
"When the tweet started going a little viral I did feel a little bad because I don’t want anyone to think I was mad or laughing at him or anything. I just thought it was a funny situation," he said.

:((( he’s trying his best. leave him be https://t.co/BxF3R5aME7
"I’ve been doing 12 hour shifts at work the last few days so this has all been really funny and entertaining. Definitely didn’t expect it."

lmfaoooo “i walk fast no worries” 5 stars for words of affirmation https://t.co/yb0LicyJgN
A lot of the responses were really supportive towards Steven and his work ethic and his “I walk fast, no worries” line has a lot of people laughing.

“I walk fast. No worries” https://t.co/A1ozvqVMaG
🚶‍♂️

UberFeets https://t.co/oNEnXmjGlr
