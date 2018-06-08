This Fashion Show In Saudi Arabia Used Drones Instead Of Models

This video of a fashion show with clothes flying around on a drone has gone super viral.
According to CNN, the event took place at the Jeddah Hilton in Saudi Arabia.
One of the brands showcasing at the event told Insider the drone concept was part of the show's technology theme and was not done, as some people said, because women are not allowed to model in Saudi Arabia.
It wasn't just clothes the drones flew down the runway, but accessories, too.
People found it hilarious.
And said it reminded them of something... 🤔
