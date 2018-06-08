 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Fashion Show In Saudi Arabia Used Drones Instead Of Models

"idk if they're living 3018 or 1018."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This video of a fashion show with clothes flying around on a drone has gone super viral.

I’m dying at this fashion show in Saudi😂😂 they weren’t allowed female models
jina @jinakhoushnaw

I’m dying at this fashion show in Saudi😂😂 they weren’t allowed female models

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to CNN, the event took place at the Jeddah Hilton in Saudi Arabia.

من عروضنا بالامس ب #هيلتون لاحد ماركات العبايات الراقية والمزيد من العروض كل ليلة @vogueaholic_# #fashion #show #jeddah #hilton https://t.co/26zJkEYVzD
Red Sea RC.JEFRIX @cobra766

من عروضنا بالامس ب #هيلتون لاحد ماركات العبايات الراقية والمزيد من العروض كل ليلة @vogueaholic_# #fashion #show #jeddah #hilton https://t.co/26zJkEYVzD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though Dolce & Gabbana has previously used drones in its fashion shows, a spokesperson for the brand told BuzzFeed News the label was not behind this event.

One of the brands showcasing at the event told Insider the drone concept was part of the show's technology theme and was not done, as some people said, because women are not allowed to model in Saudi Arabia.

عرضنا لليلة الثانية من الفاشيون شو #جدة #هيلتون مع اجمل الماركات #عاش_سلمان #محمد_بن_سلمان عاشت #السعودية
Red Sea RC.JEFRIX @cobra766

عرضنا لليلة الثانية من الفاشيون شو #جدة #هيلتون مع اجمل الماركات #عاش_سلمان #محمد_بن_سلمان عاشت #السعودية

Reply Retweet Favorite
تشكيلة اخرى من المعروضات من داخل معرض الفاشيون شو #هيلتون_جدة قدم فريقنا ٩ عروض لليوم الخامس والاخيرة شكرا لأعضاء فريقنا المبدعين https://t.co/W5XZSsZGi7
Red Sea RC.JEFRIX @cobra766

تشكيلة اخرى من المعروضات من داخل معرض الفاشيون شو #هيلتون_جدة قدم فريقنا ٩ عروض لليوم الخامس والاخيرة شكرا لأعضاء فريقنا المبدعين https://t.co/W5XZSsZGi7

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

It wasn't just clothes the drones flew down the runway, but accessories, too.

إستخدامات طائرات الدرونز متعددة ويمكن تطويرها لتخدم المجتمع في عدة مجالات واليوم نرى شباب سعوديين يقومو بعرض الازاياء بطريقة غير عادية في فعالية Fashion House بفندق #هيلتون_جدة https://t.co/KvIUugZAJm
عشاق عالم الطيران @AviationWG

إستخدامات طائرات الدرونز متعددة ويمكن تطويرها لتخدم المجتمع في عدة مجالات واليوم نرى شباب سعوديين يقومو بعرض الازاياء بطريقة غير عادية في فعالية Fashion House بفندق #هيلتون_جدة https://t.co/KvIUugZAJm

Reply Retweet Favorite

People found it hilarious.

Twitter: @VanessaFinessa_
@jinakhoushnaw
Inapurpleworld @VanessaFinessa_

@jinakhoushnaw

Reply Retweet Favorite

And said it reminded them of something... 🤔

Twitter: @absBNE
Twitter: @NerdAboutTown

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App