This Family Photoshops Adorably Extra Eid Photos And People Are Obsessed

"I ADORE goofy family holiday traditions like this!"

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
Meet Muhammad Zuhairi Bin Mohd Zubir; his wife, Nur Adawiyah Binti Rusly; and their 2-year-old daughter, Binti Mohammed Zuhairi, from Malaysia.

For the past three Eids, they've been photoshopping photos with a different movie theme. The first year it was Star Wars.

Then it was Harry Potter.

And this year, it was inspired by The Avengers.

His sister, Nur Afifah Binti Mohd Zubir, who has been tweeting the pictures, told BuzzFeed News that the idea was influenced by their dad's love of movies.

She said,

"Since we were little, my parents, my dad especially, was really into Star Wars/Star Trek/Jurassic Park/Back To The Future, all those classic movies," she said. "I guess in a way we grew up watching those movies, as we have gotten older we still appreciate and love them."

I love this family. Don’t know them but I look forward to this every year https://t.co/NavvqnfsEI
Mona Abu Bakar @BakarMona

I love this family. Don’t know them but I look forward to this every year https://t.co/NavvqnfsEI

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people on Twitter loved them too!

how i wanna be with my bae and bae-by https://t.co/d2MmmTBTVu
🌻 @xareynana

how i wanna be with my bae and bae-by https://t.co/d2MmmTBTVu

Reply Retweet Favorite
NOW THIS IS WHAT GOALS TRULY MEAN 😭😭❤ https://t.co/bZJLLcmeFu
cassé @gigihdmayi

NOW THIS IS WHAT GOALS TRULY MEAN 😭😭❤ https://t.co/bZJLLcmeFu

Reply Retweet Favorite

Zubir said that the reaction has been "100% positive".

I ADORE goofy family holiday traditions like this! https://t.co/XLTbk8938h
Head To Toe Organizers @HTTOrganizers

I ADORE goofy family holiday traditions like this! https://t.co/XLTbk8938h

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We want to show that Muslim people are normal human beings. We watch all the same stuff and we enjoy watching movies and everything pop culture," she said.

I like how their family keep on growing but nothing’s changed. https://t.co/0Q8vZAceVn
Sarah Rahim @Saa_Rahim

I like how their family keep on growing but nothing’s changed. https://t.co/0Q8vZAceVn

Reply Retweet Favorite

