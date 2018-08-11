This Company Is Making The Cutest Hijabi Dolls To Inspire Young Muslim Girls

Subhi Bora

He said: “They have distinct aspirations, from becoming a designer to starting their own charity when they grow up. These messages are passed on through storybooks to encourage young girls to dream big about their future.

“Each doll’s personality and aspirations are the outcome of a range of influences, from looking at incredible Muslim women (and women of other beliefs) who are setting brilliant examples for young girls everywhere.

“We wanted this connection with real examples to show that dreams don’t have to stop at being dreams, they can become reality.”