Supplied

He said: "The cheddar that I used basically crumbled and turned to a super fragile brittle substance. The meat on the homemade one has gone into an unknown state. It appears rock hard, but I’m afraid to touch it.

"The meat from the restaurant burger is clearly dehydrated and as such has gone very thin, but otherwise looks just like a thin meat patty.

"The super crazy thing is that we live on a farm. Flies are a part of life. In over six years, we have never once observed a fly or anything else, land on the cheeseburger or the fries. Strange."