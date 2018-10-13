 back to top

These Muslim Girls Cosplayed As The Avengers And People Really Love It

"This is creative cosplaying at its finest."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Meet Maliha Fairooz, a 25-year-old student mental health therapist from New York City.

Fairooz told BuzzFeed News that she has been cosplaying for 3 years and that she loves all of her cosplays.

She said: "I was complaining to my friend that there are not enough days in the Con to do all my cosplays but if I had to pick a favorite, I would say Agent Peggy Carter and Princess Merida. I just love boss women characters."

Fairooz and her friends cosplayed as the cast of Avengers at the New York Comic Con last weekend and entered the event's costume competition.

They decided to enter the Marvel category.

Maliha Fairooz Hijab Heroes @malihaness

@Ladlestein @DJCPI In order from top to bottom, left to right we have Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Gamora, Doctor Strange, Spiderman, Black Panther, Cap, Ironman, Nebula and Thor Always happy to have new recruits in the fandom :D

And they won!

They cosplayed as: Nick Fury (Fariha Hussain), StarLord (Amina Aziz), Scarlet Witch (Nivia Martinez), Black Widow (@KahramanahE), Gamora (Samima Habsa), Doctor Strange (Sayma), Spiderman (Lisa Saballos), Black Panther (Annam Choudhury), Captain America (Farha Hussain), Iron Man (Hana Iqbal), Nebula (Sharifa Happy), and, of course, Thor (Maliha Fairooz).

Here they are again.

Fairooz tweeted the photo and people loved it. She said she found going viral intense but in a good way.

Maliha Fairooz Hijab Heroes @malihaness

Hello Internet, I give you #HijabHeroes at #nycc2018

She said: "I’m so glad that people loved it. There is a cultural shift in what people want to consume.

"It just showed the world is so ready to see something different, people want their perspectives challenged."

People have been inspired by Fairooz and her friends.

PhannyPac06 @Fatima_106

I need to stop being lazy and do this next year! Yall were goals for all nerdy hijabi girls everywhere! https://t.co/5FHbYNnxFT

She said: "There were also a lot of of people who were inspired to do something different, to start cosplay, people who felt more included in the fandom and now want to go to a convention.

"There was a lot of people connecting with each other.

"There were definitely a few misinformed tweets to put it politely but I think concepts like this definitely question their prejudices and I’m hopeful that some, if not all, can come around.

"Overall, the responses are amazing, supportive and I feel like the internet gave us a group hug. They want to see it all, they want more, a movie or book or a story based on this. I’m all here for it."

And people think their outfits are super creative.

Kate 🏳️‍🌈 9 days till Legends!! @LegendsLightnin

OHMYGOD SHE HAS A HIJAB THAT LOOKS LIKE GAMORA’S HAIR IM FREAKING OUT THATS SO COOL https://t.co/eZpXVYrkPk

William Yu @its_willyu

⚡️💥✊🏼✨🌟 H E R O E S ⚡️💥✊🏼✨🌟 https://t.co/zSoBWGch8R

🧕👏

Elizabeth Lew @elizabethlew

This is creative cosplaying at its finest. https://t.co/dqZV0KrGnu

