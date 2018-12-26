 back to top
People Are Freaked Out By The Trailer For Jordan Peele's Movie "Us" But Also Like Its Representation

"What’s with those gotdam scissors?!"

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Christmas Day, the trailer for Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film Us was released.

In the short clip, everything appears perfectly fine until a young boy, played by Evan Alex, wanders off on the beach and sees something suspicious.

Later in the trailer, the family ends up being confronted by their scary doppelgängers in a home invasion and that&#x27;s when everything really starts to go south. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Later in the trailer, the family ends up being confronted by their scary doppelgängers in a home invasion and that's when everything really starts to go south.

So, of course, the internet came through with memes.

#UsMovie Jordan Peele : so picture this you're at home with your family and someone breaks in and tries to kill you other screenwriters: i mean i think it's been done bef- Jordan Peele :

Us (Jordan Peele, 2019)

One of the things people really loved was the fact that the film centres a dark-skinned family.

Seeing a dark-skin, Black family, prominently at the forefront is everything. https://t.co/TZG56NUS3g

Yep, that's Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, who previously starred in Black Panther together.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a black family portrayed on screen having all the same skin tone, it’s beautiful. I was tired of the dark skin husband, light skin wife and random mixed daughter https://t.co/IFTz30YM5q

Imma just go on record and say this is the first time in a while (or ever) since I’ve seen a Black Family in a movie and the entire family is dark skin. It may seem insignificant but it matters. #UsMovie #WatchYourself

People have been trying to piece together the plot.

Jordan Peele watching y’all go into full conspiracy theory vision board mode trying to figure out the #UsMovie from a 2 min trailer

How convenient the little boy name is Jason and he always wearing a mask How does the white family play into this What’s with those gotdam scissors?! WHY IS LUPITA OFF BEAT?! #UsMovie

And they found the use of Luniz's "I Got 5 On It" in the trailer surprisingly creepy.

I NEVER THOUGHT IN MY LIFE THAT I'D BE TERRIFIED OF I GOT FIVE ON IT, BUT HERE WE ARE. #UsMovie

after #UsMovie “i got 5 on it” gonna come on at the function and this finna be us

So conflicted.

That “i Got 5 on It” flip though? This gif has never been more appropriate. #UsMovie

Some people liked it, of course. But, yeah, they're still spooked.

That I Got 5 On It sample was a lil spooky, but I liked it

You'll just have to wait until March 15 to get freaked out in the cinema.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

