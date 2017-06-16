Sections

The Sun Has Denied One Of Its Reporters Impersonated A Grenfell Relative To Visit A Victim In Hospital

“Following an incident at King’s College Hospital, we have formally written to The Sun and will be informing the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)," a hospital spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

The Sun newspaper has denied that one of its reporters impersonated a relative of Grenfell Tower fire victim in order to enter a London hospital where survivors are being treated.

In a statement the newspaper said the claims were "untrue and malicious accusations".

According to The Guardian, sources said a Sun journalist attempted to impersonate a relative of Grenfell resident Marcio Gomes in order to interview him.

King's College Hospital told BuzzFeed News it would be informing the media regulator about an unspecified incident.

“Following an incident at King’s College Hospital, we have formally written to The Sun and will be informing the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO). We are unable to comment on the specifics until our complaint has been investigated.”

Statement: The Sun wants to make it completely clear that no reporter has ‘impersonated’ any Grenfell Tower family… https://t.co/8Dri0PdK6y
The Sun @TheSun

Statement: The Sun wants to make it completely clear that no reporter has ‘impersonated’ any Grenfell Tower family… https://t.co/8Dri0PdK6y

Reply Retweet Favorite

In its statement, The Sun said it wanted to "make it completely clear that no reporter has 'impersonated' any family members".

"The Sun was in contact with one of the people injured in the Grenfell fire, who provided a detailed phone interview for the newspaper. We then visited him in hospital to get a further interview and photos," the statement said.

"On arrival the Sun reporter and photographer made hospital staff aware that they were present and had been in touch with the contact.

"However we were informed the contact had changed his mind on the interview and The Sun promptly left the hospital. We refute any accusation that our employees acted inappropriately and we condemn the inaccurate and hyperbolic reporting that these accusations have provoked."

At time of publication, IPSO said it had not received any complaints.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

