The Sun newspaper has denied that one of its reporters impersonated a relative of Grenfell Tower fire victim in order to enter a London hospital where survivors are being treated.

In a statement the newspaper said the claims were "untrue and malicious accusations".

According to The Guardian, sources said a Sun journalist attempted to impersonate a relative of Grenfell resident Marcio Gomes in order to interview him.

King's College Hospital told BuzzFeed News it would be informing the media regulator about an unspecified incident.

“Following an incident at King’s College Hospital, we have formally written to The Sun and will be informing the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO). We are unable to comment on the specifics until our complaint has been investigated.”