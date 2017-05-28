The Royal Family Of Belgium Are Not Happy With This Burger King Advert

Their website, "whoistheking.be" asks people to choose between the country's king and their mascot, Burger King.

Burger King will be opening their first restaurants in Belgium this summer and before their arrival they've pitted their mascot against the country's current king.

When you vote for King Philippe the advert says: "Are you sure you want to vote for King Philippe? He won't be the one makes fries."

The second time it asks if you're really sure and suggests that you go visit the King at 11pm.

Then it asks you if you're sure that you're sure and the yes button moves away as you try to click it.

Royal spokesman Pierre Emmanuel de Bauw told AFP that they disapprove of this approach and that the monarchy has contacted Burger King.

"The use of the King's image is subject to authorization," he said. "In this particular case, we received no requests. Since it is for commercial purposes, we would not have given our authorization."