Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

The Royal Family Of Belgium Are Not Happy With This Burger King Advert

'Two kings, one crown, who will rule?'

Originally posted on
Updated on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Burger King will be opening their first restaurants in Belgium this summer and before their arrival they've pitted their mascot against the country's current king.

Their website, "whoistheking.be" asks people to choose between the country's king and their mascot, Burger King.
whoistheking.be

Their website, "whoistheking.be" asks people to choose between the country's king and their mascot, Burger King.

"Two kings, one crown, who will rule?"

whoistheking.be

When you vote for King Philippe the advert says: "Are you sure you want to vote for King Philippe? He won't be the one makes fries."

whoistheking.be

The second time it asks if you're really sure and suggests that you go visit the King at 11pm.

whoistheking.be

Then it asks you if you're sure that you're sure and the yes button moves away as you try to click it.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
whoistheking.be

Royal spokesman Pierre Emmanuel de Bauw told AFP that they disapprove of this approach and that the monarchy has contacted Burger King.

"The use of the King's image is subject to authorization," he said. "In this particular case, we received no requests. Since it is for commercial purposes, we would not have given our authorization."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Burger King for comment.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews