The Police Say That Some Drone Sightings At Gatwick Airport Were Their Own Drones

Passengers wait at Gatwick's North Terminal after all flights were grounded due to drones flying over the airfield.

The chief constable of Sussex police told BBC Radio 4 that he is "absolutely certain" there was a drone at Gatwick Airport but admitted that some of the sightings may have been confused with a police drone used during the investigation.

Britain's second busiest airport ground to a halt on Friday, Dec. 21, after reports of drones on the airfield caused hundreds of flights to be delayed or cancelled, causing havoc in the run-up to Christmas.

"Many people would've been in an airport being able to judge pairs of lights moving at a distance, whatever it is," chief constable Giles York said.

"One of the things is that we would have launched our own Sussex police drones at the time with a view to investigate, with a view to engage, with a view to survey the area looking for a drone, so there could be some level of confusion there as well."

Last week it was widely reported that detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley said that it was possible that there were no drone sightings at all.



However, York said the officer was trying to describe an investigative approach where they tried to prove if the drone had been there in the first place.