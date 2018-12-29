The Police Say That Some Drone Sightings At Gatwick Airport Were Their Own Drones

The chief constable of Sussex police told BBC Radio 4 that he is "absolutely certain" there was a drone at Gatwick Airport but admitted that some of the sightings may have been confused with a police drone used during the investigation.
Britain's second busiest airport ground to a halt on Friday, Dec. 21, after reports of drones on the airfield caused hundreds of flights to be delayed or cancelled, causing havoc in the run-up to Christmas.
"Many people would've been in an airport being able to judge pairs of lights moving at a distance, whatever it is," chief constable Giles York said.
"One of the things is that we would have launched our own Sussex police drones at the time with a view to investigate, with a view to engage, with a view to survey the area looking for a drone, so there could be some level of confusion there as well."
Last week it was widely reported that detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley said that it was possible that there were no drone sightings at all.
However, York said the officer was trying to describe an investigative approach where they tried to prove if the drone had been there in the first place.
York said that while they haven't found the drone responsible, they are getting close to identifying the type of drone it was and 92 out of 115 reports they received are from credible sources.
He said: "I'm absolutely certain that there was a drone flying throughout the period that the airport was closed; I myself spoke to an eyewitness yesterday who was on the roof of the airport with four other people seeing it.
"And what they saw was corroborated by two police officers near the runway. They saw the same thing, doing the same description, at the same time."
York also apologised to a couple who were arrested and later released without charge after being named as suspects by a national newspaper.
Paul Gait, 47, and his wife, Elaine Kirk-Gait, 54, told Sky News: "Our home has been searched, and our privacy and identity completely exposed.
"Our names, photos, and other personal information have been broadcast throughout the world."
Gait went on to say that the ordeal has taken a toll on the couple: "We are deeply distressed, as are our family and friends, and we are currently receiving medical care."
