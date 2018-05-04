 back to top
So Here's A Few More Details About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding

After Meghan's dad was spotted studying a book about Britain, there's a clearer picture of the role he'll play in the royal wedding.

Ikran Dahir
Earlier today Kensington Palace released a pretty lengthy statement with even more details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May.

Today we have provided an update on the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. Read the full statement here: https://t.co/bhrPnJtrNm
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

Today we have provided an update on the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. Read the full statement here: https://t.co/bhrPnJtrNm

They've confirmed that all three siblings of the late Princess Diana will be in attendance, and her sister Lady Jane Fellowes will give a special reading dedicated to Diana.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

The palace also said that Meghan's parents will be arriving the week of the wedding, allowing them to spend time with Prince Harry's family. They said: "Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion."

Geoff Robins / AFP / Getty Images
Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, will be walking her down the aisle.

Jeff Rayner / Coleman-Rayner

The statement says that further details about the wedding, including who the bridesmaids will be, will be revealed in the final week before the couple's big day.

Eddie Mulholland / PA Wire/PA Images

There'll be more details about the "Instrument of Consent", too. We're still not ~entirely~ sure what it is, but here's what the Instrument of Consent for Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding looked like. Ta-da!

(The Instrument of Consent is the Queen&#x27;s historic formal consent for a marriage to take place.)
Clive Gee / PA Archive/PA Images

See you next week!

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

