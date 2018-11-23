 back to top

The Live-Action "Lion King" Teaser Trailer Is Out And Adults Are Literally Shaking RN

"Summer 2019? Time better mufasa."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday Disney unveiled the teaser trailer for the live-action version of The Lion King.

Take your place. #TheLionKing
The Lion King @disneylionking

Take your place. #TheLionKing

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's coming out in July 2019 and people cannot wait.

summer 2019? time better mufasa https://t.co/dPeppjT8Ax
Brandon @brandonnemb

summer 2019? time better mufasa https://t.co/dPeppjT8Ax

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people were shook when they saw Beyoncé's name show up in the trailer.

Me when the Lion King trailer showed "Beyoncé Knowles-Carter" even though I already knew she was in the movie. 😍
Kion @KionJohnson99

Me when the Lion King trailer showed "Beyoncé Knowles-Carter" even though I already knew she was in the movie. 😍

Reply Retweet Favorite
#NalaIsComing
Byeonce @lemonadead

#NalaIsComing

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, people are in their feelings.

I AM NOT CRYING YOU ARE
pazita @petermaxiff

I AM NOT CRYING YOU ARE

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it's bringing back some of the emotion from the original Lion King.

Damn, Disney really bout to make me pay them money to watch Mufasa die in Ultra HD 4K
X @XLNB

Damn, Disney really bout to make me pay them money to watch Mufasa die in Ultra HD 4K

Reply Retweet Favorite
@disneylionking Me watching, knowing mufasa finna be killed again
Andrew @AntcliffeAndrew

@disneylionking Me watching, knowing mufasa finna be killed again

Reply Retweet Favorite
us next summer when mufasa gets dashed over that cliff
sofiya @ahliesof

us next summer when mufasa gets dashed over that cliff

Reply Retweet Favorite

They're ready to fight for their cinema seats.

Me when a child starts crying while I’m tryna watch lion king
𝔇𝔞𝔫𝔦 |ani day @flutterjoons

Me when a child starts crying while I’m tryna watch lion king

Reply Retweet Favorite
When you're trying to get the best seat in the theater for Lion King and someone's kid in the way
Ahmed/Anderson Paak dropped a classic @big_business_

When you're trying to get the best seat in the theater for Lion King and someone's kid in the way

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me pushing kids out the way to get my movie ticket to see the new Lion King
Dre Harris @Dre_Dat

Me pushing kids out the way to get my movie ticket to see the new Lion King

Reply Retweet Favorite

Watch the teaser trailer here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App