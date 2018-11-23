The Live-Action "Lion King" Teaser Trailer Is Out And Adults Are Literally Shaking RN

On Thursday Disney unveiled the teaser trailer for the live-action version of The Lion King.
It's coming out in July 2019 and people cannot wait.
Some people were shook when they saw Beyoncé's name show up in the trailer.
Basically, people are in their feelings.
And it's bringing back some of the emotion from the original Lion King.
They're ready to fight for their cinema seats.
Watch the teaser trailer here:
