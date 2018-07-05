This Offensive Maya Jama Tweet About Autistic People Is A Fake

In a written apology at the time, Jama said: "it was ignorant & careless, colorism is not something to be entertained ever & I do not support it. What I reposted was unacceptable in every way and I was wrong for that again I'm sorry."

Despite Mail Online's headline stating the presenter had "ignited ire once again", the tweets referenced in the article – which has no byline – include those that were circulating online in April. And one of them, about autism, was totally fake.

In an interview with the podcast The Receipts, Jama made a fuller apology for her behaviour online when she was a teenager, saying she has "no hate in her heart for anyone" but understands that people will take what she said at face value.

She went on: "There's people making fake tweets and other stuff and I just felt helpless ... Like, OK, I can apologise. I can show I am not this person anymore but I can't prove that some of these tweets ain't real.

"There was one really bad one ... about some autism thing – that was not what I said. The only way I could prove that it wasn't me was because they had added someone to the Photoshop ... and by a miracle the guy that replied to it @'d him and asked, 'Is this tweet real?'"