The BBC has apologised following an on-air interview with an ex-prisoner, Muxumed Anni, about his experience at a notorious jail after discovering that the interviewee was under duress by his former captors.

In other interviews, Anni has said he was imprisoned for four years and when he was released he was taken to a forced labour site where he was made to work with injuries he sustained from the torture in the prison. He fled the area and is now in Mogadishu, Somalia.

This came after a report by Human Rights Watch that said prisoners held in Jail Ogaden, a prison in the Somali regional state in Ethiopia, were subjected to torture. A spokesperson for the region denied that any torture took place. At the beginning of the interview, Anni didn't answer a question about torture directly, and when the journalist probed him, he denied that any abuse took place.

I was interviewed by BBC on the phone while those who abused me in jail Ogaden holding gun on my head, Said Muhummed Anni who escaped #JailOgaden and finally released his statement. @hrw @FelixHorne1 @BBCSomali @ONLFofficial @BJuweria https://t.co/62mZawN604

However, in a later interview he claimed he was being held at gunpoint and was under duress when he spoke to the BBC.

He said: "They didn't have the right to interview me. I want an apology for me and the Somali community and for the way they conducted themselves. If they interview someone from the Ogaden region, it's torture for them."

@abdirizakatosh @BBCSomali @hrw #ogaden #Ethiopia The bbc Somali service today had a segment that was devoid of any journalistic ethics or integrity. They have interviewed a prisoner on parole in “re-education camp”, asking how his torturer are treating him, what is the...

I am so disappointed with the decision of BBC Somali to invite a prisoner in Jigjiga who obviously can’t speak freely to testify on the treatment of prisoners in the notorious Jail Ogaden How was this a balanced discussion? @MowliidHaji @farhanjimale

She told BuzzFeed News she welcomed the apology but did not think it was enough.



She said: "Myself and others welcome the BBC’s acknowledgment of the fact that their producers did not uphold the principles laid out in their editorial guidelines.



"I think this is an important step towards changing the way that they interact with regions proven to have a terrible human rights record.



"However, simply admitting to editorial misconduct does not address the actual harm that Muxumed Anni and his family have encountered as a direct result of this interview.



"He was beaten by security officials and was forced to risk his life to escape further punishment. Meanwhile, his entire family lost everything in order to flee the region out of fear for their safety.



"Muxumed Anni is now ... living under constant fear for his life, so the consequences of this single interview prove to have had a lasting impact on his life.



"For this reason we’re working with Muxumed Anni to explore his legal options and how he would like to proceed further."

The BBC told BuzzFeed News: "This interview did not meet the BBC’s editorial standards." The corporation did not respond to direct questions about the claim Anni was held at gunpoint.

In a lengthy statement published on its website it said that it found that BBC Somali staff did not follow BBC guidelines and that there was evidence that Muxumed Anni was unable to speak freely.

They said: "Because of that we will extend apologies to Muxumed Cabdullahi Guleed (Muxumed Anni), his family, his relatives, his friends and the listeners of BBC Somali."