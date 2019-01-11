 back to top
Reporting To You

This Dance Teacher Went Viral For Doing Cartwheels In Pink Thigh-High Boots To Tackle Bullying

Meet Super Bitch/Him Possible.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Dremon Cooper is a 19-year-old from Washington, DC. He's a dance teacher for an LGBT nonprofit called Casa Ruby.

Good afternoon bitches ❤️
hesosoutheast @hesosoutheast

Good afternoon bitches ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cooper told BuzzFeed News that he's a goofy person who loves to laugh and make skits and, more recently, created a new superhero character.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
🗣 Are you sick and tired of your boyfriend knocking you upside your head!!. Well Call Super bitch 💞🤸‍♀️.
hesosoutheast @hesosoutheast

🗣 Are you sick and tired of your boyfriend knocking you upside your head!!. Well Call Super bitch 💞🤸‍♀️.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My skits started out with me doing something I use to do called Meeka’s Diary," he said. "But then I stepped it up a notch and started doing skits with a superhero character that saves the day."

Cooper says the name of the character is Super Bitch, but fans have started to call the superhero "Him Possible." The character was created to show that bullying and violence are not OK.

Disney’s live action Kim Possible isn't touching Him Possible 😂
Daqui Jay 🐝 @daquijay

Disney’s live action Kim Possible isn't touching Him Possible 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
LMFAOOOOOO
HOOD VOGUE @kxyonn

LMFAOOOOOO

Reply Retweet Favorite

People love the videos and the character, and it's even turned into a meme.

me defending unconventional and non binary trans ppl
𝔨𝔫𝔦𝔳𝔢𝔰 @bbythugga

me defending unconventional and non binary trans ppl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Loads of people think he should be an Avenger.

my favorite avenger https://t.co/F0BfVho5Zj
hel or jade @samuraihel

my favorite avenger https://t.co/F0BfVho5Zj

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lmfaooo which avenger is this???? Thanos is literally shaking rn https://t.co/b9k5mDozgs
gothicc girl @sofiamadrigal97

Lmfaooo which avenger is this???? Thanos is literally shaking rn https://t.co/b9k5mDozgs

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others just want him to be famous.

Get this bitch a movie PLEASE! https://t.co/q3awEGar8g
Aj @aajh_aj

Get this bitch a movie PLEASE! https://t.co/q3awEGar8g

Reply Retweet Favorite
I’d pay to see a movie with just him beating ass with thigh highs on for an hour straight https://t.co/gczjwU3E78
Robin 🗿 @Robin_Patines

I’d pay to see a movie with just him beating ass with thigh highs on for an hour straight https://t.co/gczjwU3E78

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I was so excited when I saw my videos going viral on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WorldStar. It was like a dream come true," he said. "I was also so thankful because I wanted that exposure to happen all along. I’ve prayed that one day people would notice my talents and the day has come!"

Super Bitch/Him Possible is truly the saviour this year needs.

Can I call my fans and supporters my super babies 🦸🏽‍♂️🦸🏽‍♀️💞💞
hesosoutheast @hesosoutheast

Can I call my fans and supporters my super babies 🦸🏽‍♂️🦸🏽‍♀️💞💞

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App