This Dance Teacher Went Viral For Doing Cartwheels In Pink Thigh-High Boots To Tackle Bullying

Dremon Cooper is a 19-year-old from Washington, DC. He's a dance teacher for an LGBT nonprofit called Casa Ruby.
Cooper told BuzzFeed News that he's a goofy person who loves to laugh and make skits and, more recently, created a new superhero character.
Cooper says the name of the character is Super Bitch, but fans have started to call the superhero "Him Possible." The character was created to show that bullying and violence are not OK.
People love the videos and the character, and it's even turned into a meme.
Loads of people think he should be an Avenger.
And others just want him to be famous.
Super Bitch/Him Possible is truly the saviour this year needs.
