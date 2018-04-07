 back to top
Meet The Woman Who Sparked The Squinting Meme The Entire Internet Can't Get Enough Of

"When a period cramp hits you out of nowhere."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Kalin Elisabeth from Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Supplied

Elisabeth told BuzzFeed News she was at a baby shower and wanted to take this squat pose photo.

💞💞
SheaButtaBaby @Solo_Kalin

💞💞

Elisabeth said: "My friends and I have started this whole squat squad thing ... so typically we do the trendy squat in at least one of our pictures, depending on the occasion."

She said: "I did the trendy squat for one of my poses and when I got up.... my knees were not too happy about that decision lol. I wasn’t looking at anything, as many people think. I was just in agony."

When your knees are crying after you’ve squatted for the gram 😂😂😂
SheaButtaBaby @Solo_Kalin

When your knees are crying after you’ve squatted for the gram 😂😂😂

"My girlfriends, Mia, Jada, Clair, and Dani made some of the original memes," she added. "Those were so funny. "

The pose instantly became a relatable meme.

When a period cramp hits you out of no where
CERAADI @Ceraadi

When a period cramp hits you out of no where

She said that she had no idea it would go viral like this. "After a couple of days I realized this wasn’t slowing down, but I had absolutely no idea it would catch fire the way it did.

"I love it though. Like I said, I felt like my purpose in life is to bring as many smiles to as many faces as possible before I leave the world."

Elisabeth said her mom is getting a kick out of all this and her friends have been super supportive.

Me: *shows my mom a video on Twitter* My Mom: Who is that?
@peculiaraddison

Me: *shows my mom a video on Twitter* My Mom: Who is that?

Elisabeth said she found the responses hilarious. She said: "So many people have reached out telling me how the memes have brought them so much joy.

"I’ve even been asked for more “meme-able” photos. Everyone has showed so much love, my heart is truly overfilled."

The Baudelaire children: That's literally Count Olaf right there please he's going to kidnap us again Every other character: https://t.co/hGMKRrr9d8
boban stan account @markgoldbach

The Baudelaire children: That's literally Count Olaf right there please he's going to kidnap us again Every other character: https://t.co/hGMKRrr9d8

When I see a white person in a red hat
“Win a ring this decade” @Rodd18

When I see a white person in a red hat

Elisabeth said it's difficult to choose a favourite but this one about getting down on a short man's level leaves her in stitches every time. "I’m so sorry to my short fellas, it’s all love," she said.

When a short man gets angry so you gotta get down to their level to see what the issue is.
honey bun face @UneekDiva

When a short man gets angry so you gotta get down to their level to see what the issue is.

People have edited her inside a car.

*store SEEMS closed* me trying to see the store hours without getting out of my car:
queen quen @quenblackwell

*store SEEMS closed* me trying to see the store hours without getting out of my car:

With the exhausted Spongebob meme.

When you &amp; your friend both out of shape but race up the stairs
Racks @RacksBundles

When you &amp; your friend both out of shape but race up the stairs

And the Walmart boy.

Me, looking at all of the memes of the little boy yodeling in WalMart. #OhLawdChallenge cc. @Solo_Kalin
Dora MilajAY @iamnotablogger

Me, looking at all of the memes of the little boy yodeling in WalMart. #OhLawdChallenge cc. @Solo_Kalin

What a week.

Me trying to keep up with this week’s meme cycle
Esmé Sal-or 🍸 @salmattos

Me trying to keep up with this week’s meme cycle

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

