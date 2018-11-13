 back to top

People Are Not Happy That The Serena Williams GQ Cover Has "Woman" In Quotes

The word was handwritten by Virgil Abloh, who regularly uses quote marks in his work.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Yesterday, GQ revealed its annual "Men of the Year" covers and this time they included Serena Williams.

Announcing GQ's Men (and Woman) of the Year 2018: @michaelb4jordan, @henrygolding, @jonahhill, and @serenawilliams (featuring handwriting by @virgilabloh) https://t.co/EpG3lKCJ3r #GQMOTY https://t.co/6MgczSxSpq
GQ Magazine @GQMagazine

Announcing GQ's Men (and Woman) of the Year 2018: @michaelb4jordan, @henrygolding, @jonahhill, and @serenawilliams (featuring handwriting by @virgilabloh) https://t.co/EpG3lKCJ3r #GQMOTY https://t.co/6MgczSxSpq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Williams' cover was customized by designer Virgil Abloh. On it, he crossed out the word "men" and wrote "WOMAN" above it in quote marks.

Serena Williams, the Woman of the Year for @GQMagazine
José Morgado @josemorgado

Serena Williams, the Woman of the Year for @GQMagazine

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were not happy about the quote marks around the word.

in the context of serena williams, a person who has been mocked for her appearance and deliberately misgendered for years... this aint it, virgil. https://t.co/SfPkwEjYl5
king crissle @crissles

in the context of serena williams, a person who has been mocked for her appearance and deliberately misgendered for years... this aint it, virgil. https://t.co/SfPkwEjYl5

Reply Retweet Favorite
i get the @virgilabloh reference but that quotation around woman is weird af and totally uncalled for. https://t.co/6tKReal3CP
Ryan Mitchell @TheSlayGawd

i get the @virgilabloh reference but that quotation around woman is weird af and totally uncalled for. https://t.co/6tKReal3CP

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they said they were offended on her behalf.

I can’t believe no one at GQ thought perhaps with misogynistic and violent trans insults that Serena (and Venus) have dealt with for the last almost 20 years, to not put woman in quotation marks. Editorial rooms are a fucking disaster, all over this country. I’m offended for her https://t.co/97yaP18etC
#ImWithStacey👡 @seabethree

I can’t believe no one at GQ thought perhaps with misogynistic and violent trans insults that Serena (and Venus) have dealt with for the last almost 20 years, to not put woman in quotation marks. Editorial rooms are a fucking disaster, all over this country. I’m offended for her https://t.co/97yaP18etC

Reply Retweet Favorite
hmm
E. Alex Jung @e_alexjung

hmm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mick Rouse, research manager at GQ, explained on Twitter that Abloh styles everything in quotation marks.

@Anna_F_Wagner @GQMagazine @michaelb4jordan @henrygolding @JonahHill @serenawilliams @virgilabloh Because it was handwritten by Virgil Abloh of Off-White, who has styled everything in quotation marks as of late (see Serena's US Open apparel that he designed)
Mick Rouse @mickrouse

@Anna_F_Wagner @GQMagazine @michaelb4jordan @henrygolding @JonahHill @serenawilliams @virgilabloh Because it was handwritten by Virgil Abloh of Off-White, who has styled everything in quotation marks as of late (see Serena's US Open apparel that he designed)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like this dress, which he designed for Williams to wear while competing in the US Open.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Some people have defended the cover and said that it only looks bad to those who don't know Abloh's work.

If you’re not familiar with Virgil the quotations look really really bad https://t.co/y3TmFVwiFG
🏁Jolly Holly Funk Engine Scotty🏁 @skamiikaze

If you’re not familiar with Virgil the quotations look really really bad https://t.co/y3TmFVwiFG

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others still aren't convinced.

Some debate around the appropriateness of using quotes here. It’s Virgil Abloh’s aesthetic and Serena and Abloh have a partnership. But, it’s completely divorced from Abloh’s reasoning for using quotes. In his own words, they’re used to convey a sense of ironic detachment. https://t.co/WlV0dpMs9q
KYLE @kyalbr

Some debate around the appropriateness of using quotes here. It’s Virgil Abloh’s aesthetic and Serena and Abloh have a partnership. But, it’s completely divorced from Abloh’s reasoning for using quotes. In his own words, they’re used to convey a sense of ironic detachment. https://t.co/WlV0dpMs9q

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted GQ and representatives of Virgil Abloh.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App