Prince Harry's Ex Went To His Wedding And Her Facial Expression Is Becoming A Meme

"When your ex gets married and you're at the wedding."

Ikran Dahir
Chelsy Davy attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding.

Chelsy Davy arrives at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Toby Melville / PA Wire/PA Images

Chelsy Davy arrives at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

To refresh your memory, the Duke and Davy dated like nine years ago.

David Davies / PA Wire/PA Images

When Davy took her seat in the chapel people couldn't help but notice the expression on her face.

People remarked that they thought her being invited to the wedding quite funny.

And found her not being invited to the reception even funnier.

Harry’s ex’s got invited to the wedding but not the after-party? Man literally said, “come and watch my greatness, then go home”. https://t.co/dWHSaicXj9
Thor Odinson.

Harry's ex's got invited to the wedding but not the after-party? Man literally said, "come and watch my greatness, then go home".

But people found her expression relatable.

When your ex gets married and you’re at the wedding
Caroline Moss

When your ex gets married and you're at the wedding

Prince Harry’s ex girlfriends face at the #RoyalWedding is a picture 😂 #ItShouldHaveBeenMe
Samantha Quek

Prince Harry's ex girlfriends face at the #RoyalWedding is a picture 😂 #ItShouldHaveBeenMe

And it's safe to say a new ~royal~ meme has been born.

The face you make when it hits you that you are at your ex's wedding 😂 #royalwedding
FunkLip

The face you make when it hits you that you are at your ex's wedding 😂 #royalwedding

мy ѕpaceѕнιp? тнιѕ ιѕ a dodge

