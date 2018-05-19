Prince Harry's Ex Went To His Wedding And Her Facial Expression Is Becoming A Meme

Chelsy Davy attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding.
To refresh your memory, the Duke and Davy dated like nine years ago.
When Davy took her seat in the chapel people couldn't help but notice the expression on her face.
People remarked that they thought her being invited to the wedding quite funny.
And found her not being invited to the reception even funnier.
But people found her expression relatable.
And it's safe to say a new ~royal~ meme has been born.
