People Love This Nike Ad Because It Actually Shows What It's Like To Be A Young Londoner

"That Nike advert was London declaring independence from the United Kingdom."

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
Nike launched a new advert called "Nothing Beats a Londoner".

This is London, home of the unbeatable. Watch the full film 👉https://t.co/5FEp9FfZRI #LDNR
Nike UK @NikeUK

This is London, home of the unbeatable. Watch the full film 👉https://t.co/5FEp9FfZRI #LDNR

The three minute advert features some of the biggest British names across different industries.

Big Shaq. Giggs. Santan Dave. Skepta. Harry Kane. Hazard. Iwobi. Rio Ferdinand. Ian Wright. Jamie Redknapp. Ryan Se… https://t.co/q2zv3oPrWV
Elliot Hackney (LMcK) @ElliotHackney

Big Shaq. Giggs. Santan Dave. Skepta. Harry Kane. Hazard. Iwobi. Rio Ferdinand. Ian Wright. Jamie Redknapp. Ryan Se… https://t.co/q2zv3oPrWV

Wieden + Kennedy, the agency behind the advert, said in a press release: "Each of the athletes was given their scene as a standalone piece of content, which they posted on Instagram, linking to the next competitor to create a massive social media battle between some of London’s best young athletes."

The video started off with Skepta walking into a corner shop with his song Shutdown playing in the background.

Nike / Giphy

More than 258 Londoners took part in filming including, Michael Dapaah, J Hus, Little Simz, Sir Mo Farah, Dina Asher-Smith and more.

Nike / Giphy

Michael Dapaah said he was proud to be part of the project.

Guess who's in the new Nike Advert 👀👀, It's a straight up LONDON TING 🔥💥 ! 'Nothing Beats A Londoner', proud to be… https://t.co/V2VPeUso15
Michael Dapaah @MichaelDapaah

Guess who's in the new Nike Advert 👀👀, It's a straight up LONDON TING 🔥💥 ! 'Nothing Beats A Londoner', proud to be… https://t.co/V2VPeUso15

Nike / Giphy

People online, especially Londoners were proud of the advert.

"NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER" you hear that, all u farmers?
Aramis @bandoreIo

"NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER" you hear that, all u farmers?

That nike advert proves london needs to be it’s own country.
Omy @OmarsPriv

That nike advert proves london needs to be it’s own country.

That Nike advert was London declaring independence from the United Kingdom
Liquid Jay @GenericNigga

That Nike advert was London declaring independence from the United Kingdom

And said they loved the diversity.

This is LONDON. Culture. Diversity. I love it. @NikeUK Thank you 💛#LDNR
LoveLifeLoveCass @LoveCass_

This is LONDON. Culture. Diversity. I love it. @NikeUK Thank you 💛#LDNR

This Nike advert • is authentically representative • is self aware • shows more than one woman playing sport • p… https://t.co/Rc8qUdviwg
Candice Carty-Williams @CandiceC_W

This Nike advert • is authentically representative • is self aware • shows more than one woman playing sport • p… https://t.co/Rc8qUdviwg

However, some people thought the advert excluded British Asians.

Check this pile of shit out. A @Nike advert about London that "represents" a "diverse" city that only has White &amp; B… https://t.co/5G60daklyf
Bobby Friction @bobbyfriction

Check this pile of shit out. A @Nike advert about London that "represents" a "diverse" city that only has White &amp; B… https://t.co/5G60daklyf

So @NikeUK doesn't feel the need to include Asians in their 'diverse' video on London? Nike are happy for Pakistan… https://t.co/yIDDwpU8jZ
Az @AzTheBaz

So @NikeUK doesn't feel the need to include Asians in their 'diverse' video on London? Nike are happy for Pakistan… https://t.co/yIDDwpU8jZ

Some started to make jokes about Drake not being in the advert.

I know Drake is BURNING they didn’t call him for that Nike Advert
Raymond Reddington @MrWahala

I know Drake is BURNING they didn’t call him for that Nike Advert

And then Drake commented on an Instagram photo and said he couldn't believe he wasn't invited.

Drake is hurt he wasn’t in the Nike #Londoner advert... Fam and he said “pecknarm” instead of Peckham. He’s more of… https://t.co/XhkjPppKPm
JITS @Jitzoh

Drake is hurt he wasn’t in the Nike #Londoner advert... Fam and he said “pecknarm” instead of Peckham. He’s more of… https://t.co/XhkjPppKPm

You can watch the full advert here.

