People Love This Nike Ad Because It Actually Shows What It's Like To Be A Young Londoner

Nike launched a new advert called "Nothing Beats a Londoner".
The three minute advert features some of the biggest British names across different industries.
The video started off with Skepta walking into a corner shop with his song Shutdown playing in the background.
More than 258 Londoners took part in filming including, Michael Dapaah, J Hus, Little Simz, Sir Mo Farah, Dina Asher-Smith and more.
Michael Dapaah said he was proud to be part of the project.
People online, especially Londoners were proud of the advert.
And said they loved the diversity.
However, some people thought the advert excluded British Asians.
Some started to make jokes about Drake not being in the advert.
And then Drake commented on an Instagram photo and said he couldn't believe he wasn't invited.
You can watch the full advert here.
