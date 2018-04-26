People Are Showing Their Support For 2NE1's Park Bom After She Spoke Openly About Having A Mental Disorder For The First Time

K-pop star Park Bom, formerly a member of the now disbanded girl group 2NE1, has said she is struggling with Attention Deficit Disorder.
Yesterday, PD Note, a controversial South Korean investigative journalism show on TV channel MBC, aired an episode about a drug smuggling scandal that Park was involved in four years ago.
In 2014, news broke that Park had allegedly tried in 2010 to smuggle 82 capsules of amphetamines from the US, where she had previously lived, into South Korea by mail.
Bom’s management company, YG Entertainment, issued a statement at the time saying that the medication had been prescribed to her by an American university hospital to treat a psychological condition caused by childhood trauma.
After the episode of PD Note aired, Park’s name (박봄) began trending across Korean search engines.
Today, in an interview with Sports Kyunghyang, Park has spoken about the drug smuggling scandal for the first time, saying that the medication she was taking was Adderall for her ADD.
“I’ve truly never done drugs,” Park said. “I have a personal illness.”
Fans have been showing their support for Park speaking out about mental health as the topic is stigmatised in South Korea.
They started sharing the hashtag "Leave Park Bom alone" to show their solidarity.
