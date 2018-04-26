 back to top
People Are Showing Their Support For 2NE1's Park Bom After She Spoke Openly About Having A Mental Disorder For The First Time

"Let your voice be heard again."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

K-pop star Park Bom, formerly a member of the now disbanded girl group 2NE1, has said she is struggling with Attention Deficit Disorder.

Yesterday, PD Note, a controversial South Korean investigative journalism show on TV channel MBC, aired an episode about a drug smuggling scandal that Park was involved in four years ago.

In the episode of PD Note, a lawyer said it was “unusual” for an amphetamine charge not to be pursued.

In 2014, news broke that Park had allegedly tried in 2010 to smuggle 82 capsules of amphetamines from the US, where she had previously lived, into South Korea by mail.

The parcel was stopped at customs at Seoul Incheon International Airport as “amphetamine-based medication and other controlled substances are routinely confiscated at the Korean port of entry, unless accompanied by a bring-in permit,” according to the US Department of State.

Bom’s management company, YG Entertainment, issued a statement at the time saying that the medication had been prescribed to her by an American university hospital to treat a psychological condition caused by childhood trauma.

YG Entertainment said the case was dismissed after Bom turned in her medical records and prescriptions.

Park then went on hiatus and left the reality programme Roommate.

After the episode of PD Note aired, Park’s name (박봄) began trending across Korean search engines.

Park Bom is trending on naver and melon rn
레이나💙R4IN4 @rainappeungzb

Park Bom is trending on naver and melon rn

Today, in an interview with Sports Kyunghyang, Park has spoken about the drug smuggling scandal for the first time, saying that the medication she was taking was Adderall for her ADD.

“I didn’t want to disclose that I had ADD, but there was no other way,” she said. “People thought I was a drug smuggler because I was carrying Adderall. In America, it’s a type of medication to deal with my illness.”

“I’ve truly never done drugs,” Park said. “I have a personal illness.”

“ADD is not something that is discussed in Korea,” she added.

Park also addressed the backlash she faced from people when she tried to start singing again following the drug scandal.

Fans have been showing their support for Park speaking out about mental health as the topic is stigmatised in South Korea.

“If you understand me a little, I can sing again.“- Park Bom I'M NOT CRYING, YOU ARE. SHE'S COMING BACK AND I COULDNT BE ANYMORE PROUD OF HER FOR STANDING UP ❤😭 #박봄제발내버려두세요
happy daesung day 🎈 @jiyongswifue

“If you understand me a little, I can sing again.“- Park Bom I'M NOT CRYING, YOU ARE. SHE'S COMING BACK AND I COULDNT BE ANYMORE PROUD OF HER FOR STANDING UP ❤😭 #박봄제발내버려두세요

The only thing that matters right now is 1. Park Bom 2. Park Bom's mental health 3. Park Bom's happiness Anything that's not listed is cancelled until further notice.
2NE1isBACK @dxxyxxl

The only thing that matters right now is 1. Park Bom 2. Park Bom's mental health 3. Park Bom's happiness Anything that's not listed is cancelled until further notice.

We will support you Queen Park Bom @haroobomkum Sing!!! Sing!!! Let your voice be heard again!
。・°°・(＞_＜)・°°・。 @BomPudding

We will support you Queen Park Bom @haroobomkum Sing!!! Sing!!! Let your voice be heard again!

They started sharing the hashtag "Leave Park Bom alone" to show their solidarity.

Imagine being Bom: Suffered from mental illness, sought help from professional doctors, got prescribed medication, and ended up getting backlash and humiliation from the public. If you stand with the truth and think mental health is important, speak up! #박봄제발내버려두세요 https://t.co/35YRTf2nHh
Audrey @aintyourputa

Imagine being Bom: Suffered from mental illness, sought help from professional doctors, got prescribed medication, and ended up getting backlash and humiliation from the public. If you stand with the truth and think mental health is important, speak up! #박봄제발내버려두세요 https://t.co/35YRTf2nHh

Leave Park Bom alone! Yall have destroyed her life enough. Enough is enough! #박봄제발내버려두세요
YG ENTERTROLLMENT @ceoYangHyunSuck

Leave Park Bom alone! Yall have destroyed her life enough. Enough is enough! #박봄제발내버려두세요

On June 30th, 2014 Park Bom had her voice taken away from her. On April 26th, 2018 Park Bom broke her silence. #WeAreWithBOM #박봄과함께앞으로가자
Fourever with Bom♡ @2ne_sone

On June 30th, 2014 Park Bom had her voice taken away from her. On April 26th, 2018 Park Bom broke her silence. #WeAreWithBOM #박봄과함께앞으로가자

We are going to stream and support Park Bom’s comeback and THAT is THAT.
#PROTECTPARKBOM @bomfansite

We are going to stream and support Park Bom’s comeback and THAT is THAT.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

