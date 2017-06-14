People Are Praising The Emergency Services For Their Fast Response To The Fire In West London

The emergency services are being praised for the bravery and speed of their response to the fire in London's Grenfell Tower.
The London Fire Brigade said they got to the building in six minutes.
In a statement they said:
London Fire Brigade’s Control room took multiple calls, with the first being received at 00.54am The first fire crews arrived on the scene in under six minutes and were faced with a rapidly developing and incredibly complex fire.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus have been working tirelessly in extremely difficult conditions to rescue people and to bring this major fire under control
A police officer expressed his gratitude to people who have been giving them food as they worked.
A resident was seen handing out sandwiches to the emergency service staff at the scene.
And a group of fire fighters got a round of applause from locals as they walked through the estate.
Online, people have called the fire brigade brave.
This picture of the firefighters taking a break has gone viral.
Others are calling them heroes.
