People Are Praising The Emergency Services For Their Response To The Attack On London Bridge

"While everyone runs away from danger our Police service & NHS teams go towards it. God bless them."

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter
London
Reporting From
London

London's emergency services are being praised for the bravery and speed of their reponse to the attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

London's Metropolitan Police said armed officers shot three suspects dead just eight minutes after the first emergency call.

In a statement, the Met said:

"Armed officers responded very quickly and bravely, confronting three male suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market."

"The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call. The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes."

The London Ambulance Service said its emergency crews arrived on the scene within 6 minutes.

Our latest statement about #LondonBridge incident. We've sent a number of resources to scene & more info will follo… https://t.co/KZwhzsQzCd
London Ambulance @Ldn_Ambulance

Our latest statement about #LondonBridge incident. We've sent a number of resources to scene & more info will follo… https://t.co/KZwhzsQzCd

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Sunday, Prime Minister Theresa May said police had responded with "great courage and great speed".

Leon Neal / Getty Images

In an interview with Andrew Marr on the BBC, David Davis, the Brexit secretary, said the response was "awe-inspiring".

David Davis tells Marr:
Matt Chorley @MattChorley

David Davis tells Marr: "Its awe-inspirising that from the first call to the point the terrorists were killed was 8 minutes"

He added: "We bandy the word hero around, but a real hero is someone who runs towards danger when everyone else is running away."

And others thanked the police and ambulance service on Twitter.

While everyone runs away from danger our Police service & NHS teams go towards it. God bless them ❤️ #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket
Parveen Agnihotri @Parveen_Comms

While everyone runs away from danger our Police service & NHS teams go towards it. God bless them ❤️ #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket

UK cops took down the attackers in eight minutes. Death toll wasn't higher because attackers didn't have access to… https://t.co/GauKjx560n
Graham Linehan @Glinner

UK cops took down the attackers in eight minutes. Death toll wasn't higher because attackers didn't have access to… https://t.co/GauKjx560n

Wearing fake explosives thinking that will put the police off?!? This is the #metpoliceuk !! 8 minutes is all it took them #LondonAttacks
Shray Parekh @shrayparekh

Wearing fake explosives thinking that will put the police off?!? This is the #metpoliceuk !! 8 minutes is all it took them #LondonAttacks

8 minutes between first emergency call and the 3 terrorists shot dead. Only 6 other fatalities. Outstanding work by @metpoliceuk
David Ould ن @davidould

8 minutes between first emergency call and the 3 terrorists shot dead. Only 6 other fatalities. Outstanding work by @metpoliceuk

One journalist who was close to the scene of the attack praised their bravery.

I can't emphasise enough how impressed I was with the police last night on London Bridge. Heading towards danger to keep rest of us safe.
Will Heaven @WillHeaven

I can't emphasise enough how impressed I was with the police last night on London Bridge. Heading towards danger to keep rest of us safe.

#LondonAttacks show even more how we must value and stop degrading our brave emergency services; police, nurses, paramedics, fire fighters.
Tom Pride @ThomasPride

#LondonAttacks show even more how we must value and stop degrading our brave emergency services; police, nurses, paramedics, fire fighters.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

