People Are Praising The Emergency Services For Their Response To The Attack On London Bridge

London's emergency services are being praised for the bravery and speed of their reponse to the attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

London's Metropolitan Police said armed officers shot three suspects dead just eight minutes after the first emergency call.

In a statement, the Met said:

"Armed officers responded very quickly and bravely, confronting three male suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market."

"The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call. The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes."