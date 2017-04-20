Sections

A Korean Show Used Blackface And People Are Angry

"Black face, cabbage leaf skirt, painted big lips, how does it not click in your heads that this would upset someone?"

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Yesterday, South Korean broadcasters SBS's show Laughing Legend Match (웃찾사 레전드 매치) aired a comedy skit featuring a character in blackface.

The plot is about a girl who tries to convince her family that she has what it takes to be a comedian.

The show ends with the her dancing to "Circle of Life" from the Lion King.

People didn't find the segment funny at all.

What the actual fuck SBS & People Looking For A Laugh!?!?! This is disgusting!!!! Fuck You!! Black Face isn't funny… https://t.co/yZT8Vubguf
TWICE @jyp_twice_facts

What the actual fuck SBS & People Looking For A Laugh!?!?! This is disgusting!!!! Fuck You!! Black Face isn't funny… https://t.co/yZT8Vubguf

The segment has been called racist.

take down this disturbing and blatantly racist skit @SBSNOW and issue an apology to the communities you offended. t… https://t.co/97uSV4BBJA
@jonghyun

take down this disturbing and blatantly racist skit @SBSNOW and issue an apology to the communities you offended. t… https://t.co/97uSV4BBJA

And disgusting.

Y'all are adults so I'm sure you're aware of how disgusting, offensive, and extremely racist this is. This behavior… https://t.co/7H5ZRGcWbJ
👼🏽joon whom?👼🏽 @aegyorapmon

Y'all are adults so I'm sure you're aware of how disgusting, offensive, and extremely racist this is. This behavior… https://t.co/7H5ZRGcWbJ

People are not just angry with the character's blackface – they have also called out the entire outfit.

SBS what the actual fuck?! black face,cabbage leaf skirt,painted big lips,how does it not click in your heads that… https://t.co/1a9vBW9ZuV
V @itsVarunG

SBS what the actual fuck?! black face,cabbage leaf skirt,painted big lips,how does it not click in your heads that… https://t.co/1a9vBW9ZuV

And people are saying that it's offensive to multiple ethnicities.

SBS is a fucking mess, how are they gonna mock black people, native americans and polynesians all at once
Ram @primesuga

SBS is a fucking mess, how are they gonna mock black people, native americans and polynesians all at once

BuzzFeed has reached out to SBS for comment.

