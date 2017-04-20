A Korean Show Used Blackface And People Are Angry

Yesterday, South Korean broadcasters SBS's show Laughing Legend Match (웃찾사 레전드 매치) aired a comedy skit featuring a character in blackface.
The show ends with the her dancing to "Circle of Life" from the Lion King.
People didn't find the segment funny at all.
The segment has been called racist.
And disgusting.
People are not just angry with the character's blackface – they have also called out the entire outfit.
And people are saying that it's offensive to multiple ethnicities.
BuzzFeed has reached out to SBS for comment.
