 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Police Officer Hugged A Crying Muslim Woman At A Face Veil Ban Protest And People Love It

The police officer apparently told the woman that she was against the ban too.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Wednesday, the government in Denmark implemented a ban on all face veils including those worn for religious reasons like a niqab or burqa.

The law was passed in May this year and rules that &quot;anyone who wears a garment that hides the face in public will be punishable with a fine.&quot;
Ritzau Scanpix / Reuters

The law was passed in May this year and rules that "anyone who wears a garment that hides the face in public will be punishable with a fine."

People took to the streets to protest the ban.

Ritzau Scanpix / Reuters

During the demonstration, this heartwarming moment between a police officer and a protester happened.

Hero! Danish police officer takes a stand against the 'Burqa ban' as she embraces a Muslim woman wearing a Niqab.
muslim daily @BirdsOfJannah

Hero! Danish police officer takes a stand against the 'Burqa ban' as she embraces a Muslim woman wearing a Niqab.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ayah, the 37-year-old protester told the Danish broadsheet Politiken that the officer approached her to offer her water.

&quot;To be honest, I can&#x27;t remember the exact sequence of events. But I recall that I was talking to her,&quot; she said.
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

"To be honest, I can't remember the exact sequence of events. But I recall that I was talking to her," she said.

Advertisement

Ayah told the reporters that the officer said she was personally against the ban.

&quot;And then suddenly I was crying. It was weird, because she was just being nice and friendly. She told me that she was personally against this law, even though she is a police officer. &quot;She said that I should feel free to drop by, and that everything would be alright. She said that she would make sure to look the other way, if I turned up wearing my niqab.&quot;
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

"And then suddenly I was crying. It was weird, because she was just being nice and friendly. She told me that she was personally against this law, even though she is a police officer.

"She said that I should feel free to drop by, and that everything would be alright. She said that she would make sure to look the other way, if I turned up wearing my niqab."

People were moved by the moment.

What a video https://t.co/rpCp2kEgCW
Haroon Abid 🇵🇰 @HaroonMUFC47

What a video https://t.co/rpCp2kEgCW

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is the only thing which has put a smile on my face this year, imagine https://t.co/5YRfeG1rbR
Rehan not Reeehan @Rehanconkhane

This is the only thing which has put a smile on my face this year, imagine https://t.co/5YRfeG1rbR

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ma Sya Allah 😍😍😍 who cut off these invisible onions?? https://t.co/DmuIje7quR
محمد حارس Haris @MUHDHarisArifin

Ma Sya Allah 😍😍😍 who cut off these invisible onions?? https://t.co/DmuIje7quR

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted Copenhagen police for comment.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App