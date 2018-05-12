 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A Reporter Asked Rihanna If She Would Be Attending The Royal Wedding And She Replied In The Best Way

"You think you're coming to my wedding?"

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As you may know, next week is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and a lot of people are wondering who is going to make the guest list.

Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images

So while on the red carpet for an event, a reporter from celebrity news website Access decided to ask Rihanna if she would be attending. Rihanna seemed pretty surprised by the question, responding: "Why would you think I'm invited?"

Rihanna and Prince Harry in Barbados in 2016.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Rihanna and Prince Harry in Barbados in 2016.

And the reporter was like, "I don't know. You met him."

Prince Harry meets @rihanna at today's Toast to the Nation marking 50 years of Independence for Barbados 🇧🇧 #50Barbados #RoyalVisitBarbados https://t.co/ejmt1r2IDl
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

Prince Harry meets @rihanna at today's Toast to the Nation marking 50 years of Independence for Barbados 🇧🇧 #50Barbados #RoyalVisitBarbados https://t.co/ejmt1r2IDl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

To which Rihanna delivered this iconic response: "Okay, you met me. You think you're coming to my wedding?"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Access Online / Giphy

The video clip has since gone viral.

When you get roasted by @Rihanna 😂🔥 Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding!
Access @accessonline

When you get roasted by @Rihanna 😂🔥 Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding!

Reply Retweet Favorite

People have found Rihanna's responses hilarious.

How she said ‘why would you think I was invited’ I’m cracking uppp https://t.co/VNh7WqXnel
ANNIE DREA @AnnieDreaXO

How she said ‘why would you think I was invited’ I’m cracking uppp https://t.co/VNh7WqXnel

Reply Retweet Favorite
LMAOOOOOO this was funny af https://t.co/ut2jHdSYHT
QUEEN. @ToldByMe

LMAOOOOOO this was funny af https://t.co/ut2jHdSYHT

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they love her for it ❤️.

Rihanna for President! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/uv7QABTZgQ
Hulisani Ravele @HulisaniRavele

Rihanna for President! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/uv7QABTZgQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
I does love she. Rihanna navigates being a celeb who is still down to earth so well. She’s authentic, charming, quick-witted, doesn’t fake affection or give cliché answers and still manages to be kind and funny. 👏🏾 https://t.co/HBfebLwwWL
B is for Brat. @ItsNasB

I does love she. Rihanna navigates being a celeb who is still down to earth so well. She’s authentic, charming, quick-witted, doesn’t fake affection or give cliché answers and still manages to be kind and funny. 👏🏾 https://t.co/HBfebLwwWL

Reply Retweet Favorite

But I guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens next week.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App