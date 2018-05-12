A Reporter Asked Rihanna If She Would Be Attending The Royal Wedding And She Replied In The Best Way

As you may know, next week is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and a lot of people are wondering who is going to make the guest list.
So while on the red carpet for an event, a reporter from celebrity news website Access decided to ask Rihanna if she would be attending. Rihanna seemed pretty surprised by the question, responding: "Why would you think I'm invited?"
And the reporter was like, "I don't know. You met him."
To which Rihanna delivered this iconic response: "Okay, you met me. You think you're coming to my wedding?"
The video clip has since gone viral.
People have found Rihanna's responses hilarious.
And they love her for it ❤️.
But I guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens next week.
