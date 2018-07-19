People Are Calling Out Beautyblender For An "Orange"-Looking Foundation Shade

@NikkieTutorials @alissa_ashleyy I'm still hopeful that the Beauty Blender foundation will be good. Have you two seen these? https://t.co/iKoycuVUgM

Beauty Blender had such a cute concept on their hands and then they fucking flopped with those foundation shades 🤦🏽‍♀️

an example of a great shade range on the right...and an example of a horrific shade range on the left. @beautyblender @beautyblenderUK is this really what you think of your ethnic audience? ORANGE? Like...whew. https://t.co/BiSe4Jkwtz

And wanted to know more about one specific colour in the range that appears to be orange.

so I used Facetune to paint with the colour of the new beauty blender foundations 💀 straight up orange and burgundy 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/QXsQn9a4zy

What do you babes think about the shade range from the Beauty Blender foundation release?! Personally, #CantRelate. Although, I did find a cute top for those who will be buying the orange shade! 😇🙌🏻 https://t.co/5u5KOvWX7m

A spokesperson for Beautyblender told BuzzFeed News that half of the foundation shades are designed to cater to people whose skin tones range from a light olive to a dark complexion.

The spokesperson said: "Of our 32 blends, half the shades are formulated for a range of light olive to dark skin tones and include subtle nuances that make a world of difference on the skin.

"We truly want everyone to find their perfect match — so while the range goes very light, as well as very dark, we have THE MOST shades in, what we call, our 'medium-plus' range and this was made for Latinas and people of multicultural backgrounds because they have the hardest time finding the right shade to match their undertone."

The spokesperson went on: "Our founder, Rea Ann Silva, is not only Latina but a professional makeup artist who has worked with women of color throughout her 30-year career — so she is an expert in this color range.

"Those with tan, deep, and dark skin tones understand that finding the right color foundation is all about matching your undertone, and this is where Rea Ann saw the biggest hole in the market — for women like herself and her multicultural family."