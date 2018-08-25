People Are Falling For This Fake Article That Says Jamaica Has Made K-Pop Illegal

Earlier this week, the website 8Shit.net posted an article with the headline "Jamaica becomes the first country to make K-Pop illegal."

The three-paragraph story claims the Caribbean country decided to ban the popular Korean music "after several months of discussion."

"More and more teenage girls started following K-Pop bands in Jamaica. They’re obsessed with them and they’re not doing homework, working or doing anything else," the Jamaican prime minister was supposedly quoted as saying. “Our boys are following K-Pop too, and they’re turning gay. This needs to be stopped at all costs."