People Are Loving These Badass Photos Of Fencers In Nike Hijabs

Faiza Mohamed and Amina Araye

Araye said her family knew about her fencing from the beginning but they weren't always 100% on board with the idea.

She said: "Once they realized what we were actually doing and the idea of us getting scholarships and doing better things, they supported me with my decisions.

"They also did not realize the importance fencing has in our lives until later on. They thought it was a hobby or something else.

"Once we actually started competitively fencing and placing during tournaments, they knew."