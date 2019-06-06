Muslim Teens Wanted To Celebrate Eid With BTS And Fellow ARMYs So They Created The Wholesome #EidWithLuv Hashtag

Supplied

She told BuzzFeed News: "There's this one group chat right, and like there's my three favourite Muslim oomfs in it and we were discussing "Boy With Luv" Taehyung like one does, you know, and then one oomf was like, 'Hey omg! Just got my Eid fit!

"And we're like, yay, omg pics or it didn't happen and yeah she sends pictures and her dress is pink right so I'm like, hoooooolllllld onnnnn love, and I'm like omg how about we celebrate Eid With BTS?

"And the best way to potentially do that was to just have a tag trend innit? Then I'm like omg how about #EidWithLuv?"