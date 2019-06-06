Muslim Teens Wanted To Celebrate Eid With BTS And Fellow ARMYs So They Created The Wholesome #EidWithLuv Hashtag

"Me and Yoongi bursting our uwus."

Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Fans of BTS decided to celebrate Eid with BTS and the fandom using the hashtag #EidWithLuv which is a spin off on the band's latest single "Boy With Luv".

Maryam Naqvi, a 17-year-old student from Pakistan, told BuzzFeed News the idea for the hashtag was born in a group chat.

She told BuzzFeed News: &quot;There&#x27;s this one group chat right, and like there&#x27;s my three favourite Muslim oomfs in it and we were discussing &quot;Boy With Luv&quot; Taehyung like one does, you know, and then one oomf was like, &#x27;Hey omg! Just got my Eid fit! &quot;And we&#x27;re like, yay, omg pics or it didn&#x27;t happen and yeah she sends pictures and her dress is pink right so I&#x27;m like, hoooooolllllld onnnnn love, and I&#x27;m like omg how about we celebrate Eid With BTS?&quot;And the best way to potentially do that was to just have a tag trend innit? Then I&#x27;m like omg how about #EidWithLuv?&quot;
She told BuzzFeed News: "There's this one group chat right, and like there's my three favourite Muslim oomfs in it and we were discussing "Boy With Luv" Taehyung like one does, you know, and then one oomf was like, 'Hey omg! Just got my Eid fit!

"And we're like, yay, omg pics or it didn't happen and yeah she sends pictures and her dress is pink right so I'm like, hoooooolllllld onnnnn love, and I'm like omg how about we celebrate Eid With BTS?

"And the best way to potentially do that was to just have a tag trend innit? Then I'm like omg how about #EidWithLuv?"

Naqvi said a lot of people were excited to use the hashtag and a lot of people ended up using it.

[#EidWithLuv] ❓ Muslim ARMY can use #/EidWithLuv to post their Eid photos and celebrate Eid with both BTS and ARMY! ⚠️ Tag @BTS_twt in your tweets 📅 Day of Eid for you
Global Muslims @BTSGlobalMuslim

[#EidWithLuv] ❓ Muslim ARMY can use #/EidWithLuv to post their Eid photos and celebrate Eid with both BTS and ARMY! ⚠️ Tag @BTS_twt in your tweets 📅 Day of Eid for you

ARMYs started sharing different photos of things like BTS inspired henna.

Umm your least active moot says hello! #EidWithLuv
hira @havoctae

Umm your least active moot says hello! #EidWithLuv

Chand raat mubarak everyone 😁✨🌙💜 #EidWithLuv
مہک💜 @_mehak_ali

Chand raat mubarak everyone 😁✨🌙💜 #EidWithLuv

Memes of themselves.

me and yoongi bursting our uwus #EidWithLuv
inn @taekyoongs_

me and yoongi bursting our uwus #EidWithLuv

Videos.

Eid mubarak from me &amp; family to you. @BTS_twt #EidMubarak #EidWithLuv #EidWithBTS #eidwithlove #bts #btsarmy #btsmalaysia
alpacaparka @alpacaparkapaka

Eid mubarak from me &amp; family to you. @BTS_twt #EidMubarak #EidWithLuv #EidWithBTS #eidwithlove #bts #btsarmy #btsmalaysia

But mainly, some beautiful Eid outfits.

Happy (late) Eid Mubarak to all the armysss out thereeeeee ‼💜#eidwithbts #EidWithLuv #EidMubarak #EidMetGala
Nawal 🍒 @venture__gal

Happy (late) Eid Mubarak to all the armysss out thereeeeee ‼💜#eidwithbts #EidWithLuv #EidMubarak #EidMetGala

#EidWithBTS #EidWithLuv Day mood night mood
SALMA, @STFUSTANBTS

#EidWithBTS #EidWithLuv Day mood night mood

sorry for the quality but it's d2 gaes!!🤘🏻 #EidWithLuv
farah🐣 @JIMINBUBBLY

sorry for the quality but it's d2 gaes!!🤘🏻 #EidWithLuv

Eid Mubarak from my loves and I! ♥️ #Eidmubarak #BlackoutEid #EidWithLuv 💜
Maryama @kawaiiabdul

Eid Mubarak from my loves and I! ♥️ #Eidmubarak #BlackoutEid #EidWithLuv 💜

#EidWithLuv colouring your timeline
@rosesthorns_

#EidWithLuv colouring your timeline

eid mubarak luvs, enjoy #BlackoutEid #EidMubarak #EidwithLuv
Safia @s_hersss

eid mubarak luvs, enjoy #BlackoutEid #EidMubarak #EidwithLuv

Eid Mubarak My Lovely Mutuals💜💜 This Eid Is An Eid With Luv🌛💫 @BTS_twt #EidWithLuv
Ameer Shaw @ameer_shaw_

Eid Mubarak My Lovely Mutuals💜💜 This Eid Is An Eid With Luv🌛💫 @BTS_twt #EidWithLuv

sometimes, you just gotta celebrate eid with ur favorite boy in the whole world 💜💜 #EidWithLuv
sora🍒 (s/h) @PERS0NAY0HAN

sometimes, you just gotta celebrate eid with ur favorite boy in the whole world 💜💜 #EidWithLuv

oof I hope all my Muslim moots had a very very blessed day 💜 #EidWithLuv @BTS_twt
ayesha 🐨🇿🇦 @galaxynamjoonn

oof I hope all my Muslim moots had a very very blessed day 💜 #EidWithLuv @BTS_twt

Pink-ish for #EidWithLuv 💜
𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐣𝐢𝐧'𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 - TONIGHT LOCKDOWN @jinshazna

Pink-ish for #EidWithLuv 💜

EID MUBARAK LOVIES 🥺❤️ I hope everyone has a blessed Eid Inshallah ❤️ #EidWithLuv #EidMubarak
sam with luv 🐥/ 📌 @galatxts

EID MUBARAK LOVIES 🥺❤️ I hope everyone has a blessed Eid Inshallah ❤️ #EidWithLuv #EidMubarak

eid mubarak from me and the sun ✨ #BlackoutEid #EidMubarak #EidWithLuv
ن @hopefxlsouls

eid mubarak from me and the sun ✨ #BlackoutEid #EidMubarak #EidWithLuv

happy eid my muslim moots!!! #EidWithLuv 💗
skye ✰ | tonight by jin @surrealseokjin

happy eid my muslim moots!!! #EidWithLuv 💗

A little late to the party, but Eid Mubarak 💕🌜✨ [#EidWithLuv]
𝙽𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚢𝚊 @B0YWITHLOVE

A little late to the party, but Eid Mubarak 💕🌜✨ [#EidWithLuv]

Happy Eid Mubarak to all Muslims ☺️💞💜 #EidWithLuv #EidWithBTS
haram keyla @je0ngay

Happy Eid Mubarak to all Muslims ☺️💞💜 #EidWithLuv #EidWithBTS

insta seen it first but eid mubarak lovelies 💜 #EidMubarak #EidwithLuv #BlackoutEid
살마 @_salmasalah

insta seen it first but eid mubarak lovelies 💜 #EidMubarak #EidwithLuv #BlackoutEid

a lil late but im still posting so happy eid to my fellow muslim army!! ft my cat #EidWithLuv
kir —stream this night by jin @awholejimin

a lil late but im still posting so happy eid to my fellow muslim army!! ft my cat #EidWithLuv

happy eid mubarak my loves 💖 #EidWithLuv #EidWithBTS ✨🥰
𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 #THISNIGHT 🌙 @VK00KTEARS

happy eid mubarak my loves 💖 #EidWithLuv #EidWithBTS ✨🥰

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

