Muslim Teens Wanted To Celebrate Eid With BTS And Fellow ARMYs So They Created The Wholesome #EidWithLuv Hashtag

Fans of BTS decided to celebrate Eid with BTS and the fandom using the hashtag #EidWithLuv which is a spin off on the band's latest single "Boy With Luv".
Maryam Naqvi, a 17-year-old student from Pakistan, told BuzzFeed News the idea for the hashtag was born in a group chat.
Naqvi said a lot of people were excited to use the hashtag and a lot of people ended up using it.
ARMYs started sharing different photos of things like BTS inspired henna.
Memes of themselves.
Videos.
But mainly, some beautiful Eid outfits.
